Sunrise Strategic Partners Announces the Combination of Teton Waters Ranch and SunFed Ranch

BOULDER, Colo. — Sunrise Strategic Partners (“SSP”), a growth equity investor in the healthy, active and sustainable living space, is pleased to announce the combination of Teton Waters Ranch (“TWR”) and SunFed Ranch to form Grass Fed Foods, LLC (“Grass Fed Foods”), one of the nation’s largest grass fed beef platforms.

SSP has been a lead investor in TWR, a purveyor of packaged meats made with grass fed, humanely raised beef, since 2016, shortly after SSP was established in partnership with Trilantic North America. SunFed Ranch is a leader in domestic grass fed beef, offering boxed beef and case-ready options for steaks, grinds, patties, and other value-added fresh cuts.

“We’re big supporters of grass fed beef and very pleased with the new Grass Fed Foods platform. Grass fed beef emphasizes products that are better for you, better for the planet, better for the cattle and the ranchers who raise them,” said Steve Hughes, Co-Founder of SSP. “It’s an exciting time for the industry and we look forward to what’s ahead.”

Bringing SunFed Ranch and TWR together into one organization, the Grass Fed Foods platform creates one of the most comprehensive and convenient grass fed solution for retail and foodservice customers in the U.S., allowing customers to fulfill their grass fed orders with one company.

“For Grass Fed Foods, having SunFed Ranch and Teton Waters Ranch joined under one comprehensive grass fed beef platform is the first step in providing grocers and foodservice customers with access to a convenient, turnkey solution for grass fed beef products in the U.S.,” said Jeff Tripician, President & CEO of Grass Fed Foods.

“The combination of Teton Waters Ranch and SunFed Ranch is very exciting, especially as we see more consumers seeking out grass fed beef. We look forward to continuing to work with Trip and team to develop what we believe will be a leading industry platform,” said Vincent Love, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of SSP.

In addition to TWR, SSP’s other investments to date include Kodiak Cakes, where they helped drive revenue from $15 million in sales to over $200 million and facilitated a successful sale to L Catterton; Vital Farms, which completed its IPO in 2020; CoolHaus; Pact; and Maple Hill Creamery.

About Sunrise Strategic Partners

Sunrise Strategic Partners, LLC (“SSP”), based in Boulder, Colorado, provides growth capital and expertise to differentiated and authentic emerging brands in the healthy, active and sustainable living space. SSP invests in brands with $20 – $50+ million in revenue that have a strong proof of concept and need capital for growth. The SSP team is deeply experienced in scaling brands and supports these investments by adding strategic value and guidance on tactical priorities. Sunrise Strategic Partners was founded in 2016 in partnership with Trilantic North America, a leading private equity firm. For more information, visit www.sunrisestrategicpartners.com.

About Trilantic North America

Trilantic Capital Management L.P. (“Trilantic North America”) is a growth-focused middle market private equity firm focused on control and significant minority investments in North America. Trilantic North America’s primary investment focus is in the business services and consumer sectors. Trilantic North America has managed six private equity fund families with aggregate capital commitments of $9.9 billion. For more information, visit www.trilanticnorthamerica.com.

About Grass Fed Foods

Grass Fed Foods is committed to creating a better future from the ground up by being better for the planet, better for the animal and better for you through its dedication to regenerative agricultural practices and on behalf of its core brands—SunFed Ranch the largest domestic brand of fresh case-ready grass fed beef and the fastest growing brand nationally; and Teton Waters Ranch—the nation’s leader in grass fed Polish dinner sausages and the fastest growth grass fed breakfast sausage and hot dogs on the market (SPINS).

For more information on SunFed Ranch and Teton Waters Ranch visit SunFedRanch.com, TetonWatersRanch.com and follow them on Instagram @sunfedranch and @twrgrassfedbeef.