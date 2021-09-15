Supply Chain Alliance Announces Change to Fall Member Meeting

Legacy Foodservice Alliance has announced a change in the format for the upcoming Fall Marketplace. The Marketplace, which occurs two times per year, is Legacy Members’ opportunity to review business plans, see new products, and grow sales together at a single venue. This historically has been an in-person event and was planned as one for October 3-6, 2021.

With careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, Legacy has made the decision to convert the Fall Marketplace to an online format.

With a rise in the number of COVID cases, concerns over possible changes to the rules on gathering, and fears of excessive contact led Legacy to the decision to keep everyone, including and especially our Distributor and Supplier Members, healthy, via an online event.

Michael Push, Legacy’s Vice President of Operations noted: “While we much prefer and were looking forward to being with Legacy Members in our hometown of Richmond, VA October 3-6, this was the right decision to make. Our Members have been very supportive and in agreement with the change in format.”

Push adds; “We built our own virtual meeting platform from the ground up in early 2021 with the feeling that online/virtual meetings were going to be with us for some time. With that in place and having used that platform at our Spring 2021 Marketplace, we feel the transition to an online meeting will be seamless – and safe!”

The 2021 Legacy Fall Marketplace will take place Monday, October 4 and Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

About Legacy Foodservice Alliance

Legacy Foodservice Alliance is a national foodservice sales and marketing organization that combines the purchasing power of more than 170 Distributors and 500 Suppliers to bring the best products at the best prices to its Members. Legacy was established in 2009 by people who are well known names in the foodservice distribution business. Legacy is truly a unique group environment, combining state-of-the-art technology, industry best practices, and high touch customer service to help foster success for Members and their customers. Drawing on decades of cumulative experience and positive influences of the past, Legacy continues to build the Distributor Group of the Future. For more information, visit http://legacyfoodservice.com/