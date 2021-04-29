Supply Chain Alliance Closes First Quarter with Four New Distributor Members

Legacy Foodservice Alliance is pleased to announce Sam & Son Wholesale Group, Inc., Southern Deli Provisions LLC, Athena Farms and U S Beef, Inc., have joined the Richmond based Foodservice Supply Chain Alliance.

Legacy continues to increase its southern Distributor Member footprint with addition of Southern Deli Provisions LLC with operations in Tampa and West Palm Beach. Athena Farms, and Sam & Son Wholesale Group, Inc. are headquartered in Forest Park and Atlanta, GA respectively. Legacy also adds U S Beef, Inc. to its Mid-Atlantic Member roster, taking care of customers from its Beltsville, MD facility.

“The past 14 months have been a huge challenge, if not the greatest challenge our industry has met,” said Deb Winter, Legacy EVP. “To be able to attract new Members in this climate is very positive and validates the strength of the Legacy model. Even with the adversities we face today, independent foodservice distributors are looking for the right partners to position themselves for growth as we enter the back half of 2021 and beyond.”

Since its creation, in 2009, Legacy has been providing value and contributing to the good health and well-being of independent foodservice distributors. Welcoming new Members to Legacy will continue in 2021, with a focus on filling geographic voids, building even stronger relationships, and enhancing Member value.

About Legacy Foodservice Alliance

Legacy Foodservice Alliance is a national foodservice sales and marketing organization that combines the purchasing power of more than 170 Distributors and 500 Suppliers to bring the best products at the best prices to its Members. Legacy was established in 2009 by people who are well known names in the foodservice distribution business. Legacy is truly a unique group environment, combining state-of-the-art technology, industry best practices, and high touch customer service to help foster success for Members and their customers. Drawing on decades of cumulative experience and positive influences of the past, Legacy continues to build the Distributor Group of the Future. For more information, visit http://legacyfoodservice.com/