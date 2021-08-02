Supply Chain Alliance Welcomes New Distributor Member

Legacy Foodservice Alliance is pleased to announce Choctaw Provisions, based in Baton Rouge, LA has become the newest Distributor Member of the Richmond-based Foodservice Supply Chain Alliance.

Established in 1947, Choctaw Provisions is a family-owned wholesale foodservice distributor for meat, seafood, and dry goods, serving convenience stores, restaurants, grocery stores, schools, government agencies, and healthcare facilities throughout Southeast Louisiana.

Deb Winter, Legacy’s Executive Vice President shared; “We are laser-focused on providing lasting value for Legacy Members and contributing to the good health and well-being of Independent Foodservice Distributors. And are very pleased to continue to add new Legacy Members from the Southeastern US.”

