Susan Adzick Assumes Leadership of McLane Foodservice

TEMPLE, Texas–McLane Company, Inc., a leading supply chain services company providing grocery and foodservice solutions, announced that Susan Adzick has assumed leadership of McLane Foodservice as president, effective July 20, 2020. McLane Foodservice’s former president, Tom Zatina, has been named executive vice president and chief strategy officer of McLane Company.

Adzick was promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer of McLane Foodservice in January, as part of a planned transition to president this summer. Adzick has contributed invaluable leadership to the Foodservice division for more than 20 years.

“When Susan Adzick’s promotion was announced in January, I could not have envisioned the challenging circumstances that 2020 would bring to our business and to our country,” says Grady Rosier, president and CEO of McLane. “During these uncertain times, Susan has demonstrated a steady hand, thoughtful leadership, and unwavering stewardship of McLane’s beliefs and values. Her performance this year has reinforced my confidence that she is the right individual to lead McLane Foodservice.”

Zatina, who served as president of McLane Foodservice for 14 years, also began his new corporate role on July 20, 2020. As executive vice president and chief strategy officer of McLane, Zatina will lead key projects that are critical to driving process improvements and will enhance McLane’s capabilities in meeting current strategic objectives.

“In Tom Zatina’s tenure as president, he has been successful in growing McLane Foodservice into one of the largest foodservice suppliers in the industry,” says Adzick. “His commitment has had an immeasurable impact on McLane, our teammates, and our stakeholders.”

About McLane Foodservice

McLane Foodservice is a $16 billion division of McLane Company, Inc that is a supply chain leader in the foodservice industry. McLane Foodservice buys, sells, and delivers more than 13 billion pounds of goods per year to over 35,000 restaurant locations across the U.S. With a nationwide network, the division services chain restaurants that include brands in the QSR, casual, and fine dining segments. McLane Foodservice employs 9,000 dedicated teammates and exports to 40 countries. Committed to community and sustainability, McLane Foodservice brings together world-class expertise, logistics, technology, and promotions services to its customers in a highly competitive market.

About McLane Company, Inc.

McLane Company, Inc. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders in the United States, providing grocery and foodservice solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores, and chain restaurants. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, McLane operates over 80 distribution centers and one of the nation’s largest private fleets. The company buys, sells, and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S. Additionally, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its subsidiary, Empire Distributors, Inc. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK) and employs 24,000 teammates.