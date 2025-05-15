Sustainable California Dairy in the Spotlight at 2025 National Restaurant Association Show

Tracy, Calif. – The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) will sample a variety of innovative and sustainably sourced dairy products at the 2025 National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, Ill. May 17-20, 2025. As an exhibitor at the show, an event that brings together more than 58,000 foodservice professionals from 124 different countries, CMAB will connect with industry professionals while sharing why sourcing California dairy is a winning strategy for foodservice operators.

CMAB booth #12700 (Lakeside Hall) will feature an assortment of dairy applications including cheese, yogurt, kefir, lassi, ice cream, gelato and more. California dairy processors in attendance include Double Rainbow Ice Cream, Karoun Dairies, Leo Leo Gelato, Lifeway Foods/Glen Oaks Farms, Los Altos Food Products, Marin French Cheese Co., Marquez Brothers Foods, Mid Valley Family Foods and Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese.

“The National Restaurant Association Show presents a tremendous platform for California dairy to connect with new audiences across the hospitality and foodservice sectors,” said Mike Gallagher, Business Development Consultant of the CMAB. “Renowned for its sustainability and reliability, California dairy continues to be a go-to choice for chefs and consumers worldwide. As the country’s leading dairy-producing state, California is home to an exceptional community of award-winning cheesemakers and processors, fueling innovation in the culinary space.”

California is the nation’s leading milk producer, and makes more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. California is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. California milk and dairy foods can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies they are made with milk from the state’s dairy farm families.

About Real California Milk/the California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state’s dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB’s programs focus on increasing demand for California’s sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs.

The Foodservice Division of the CMAB supports foodservice operators and distributors that use Real California dairy products. The CMAB offers marketing and promotional support for foodservice operators that purchase dairy products with the Real California Milk seal, which means they are made with milk from California’s more than 1,000 family dairy farms, using some of the most sustainable dairy practices in the nation.

For more information on sourcing cheese from California, contact the foodservice team at 209.883.6455 (MILK), foodservice@cmab.net or RealCaliforniaMilkFoodservice.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.