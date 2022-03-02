Suzanne Schmitz Named WGA Woman of the Year

Las Vegas, NV – Women Grocers of America (WGA) presented the WGA Woman of the Year Award to Suzanne Schmitz, a Save A Lot owner in Western New York.

The award, presented during The NGA Show at the Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas, Feb. 27-March 1, 2022, is bestowed upon a female grocer that shows the true characteristics of a leader, possessing a passion for the independent grocery industry. The award is presented annually to strategic thinkers, standout representatives within their company that persevere through any challenges that face them.



From left to right: Greg Ferrara, NGA President and CEO; Stephanie Reid, President and Publisher – The Shelby Report; Suzanne Schmitz, Save A Lot; and Kristin Popp, WGA President

Schmitz began working with Save A Lot as a summer employee at age 16. She continued seasonal work while in college pursuing a business degree. After graduating, she operated one of her employer’s top-performing stores.

In 2010, Schmitz became a Save A Lot owner, going on to eventually own five Save A Lot stores across New York. She oversees operations, inventory management and hours of operation for her stores. She manages a team of more than 70 employees, staying involved in the needs and intricacies of the stores to be successful.

“Suzanne Schmitz is an independent grocer who is committed to ensuring her stores run efficiently, providing fresh food and high-quality products for her customers. Her leadership style is an inspiration to women across the industry looking to succeed,” said Kristin Popp, president of WGA. “I congratulate Suzanne for receiving this award and look forward to working together for years to come as we continue to open doors within our industry to female leaders.”

About WGA

Operating under the NGA Foundation, the mission of Women Grocers of America is to inspire and empower women of the independent grocery industry through personal and professional development, cultivating connections and highlighting accomplishments and achievements. More information is at https://www.nationalgrocers.org/foundation/women-grocers-of-america/.

About NGA Foundation The NGA Foundation is the 501(c)3 nonprofit arm of the National Grocers Association. The Foundation provides independent retailers with tools to develop more effective recruiting programs, enhance retention efforts and bolster professional leadership development opportunities for employers. For more information, visit www.ngafoundation.org.

About NGA Washington, D.C.-based NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2 percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.