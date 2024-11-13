Sweetgreen Launches New Merch Collection in Time for the Holidays

Fans can shop limited-edition “Kale Camo” hoodies, jumbo-sized “Salad” totes, and more Sweetgreen-inspired products for the gift-giving season.

LOS ANGELES — Sweetgreen is bringing a taste of its signature style to the holiday season with a new collection of apparel and accessories. Launching exclusively on Sweetgreen’s merch site, The Market, this limited-edition 9-piece collection combines the return of favorite designs with fresh styles to celebrate the Sweetgreen superfan.

Following last year’s sold-out merch drop, the brand is refreshing its shop with highly anticipated items for every fan’s wishlist. At The Market, shoppers can discover a fresh take on the iconic “Salad” canvas tote, now reimagined in an oversized design. The bold new “Kale Camo” hoodie, which spotlights Sweetgreen’s #1 leafy green, is crafted from ultra-soft, fully biodegradable fleece made of 100% reclaimed cotton waste. Sweetgreen worked closely with suppliers who are committed to sustainability and ethical sourcing to create the collection, partnering with a Certified B Corporation to ensure a transparent and responsible supply chain from start to finish.

Each item in the collection pairs effortlessly with Sweetgreen’s seasonal favorites. Details on the full collection include:

Kale Camo Hoodie: Fresh twist on a classic camo print, featuring Sweetgreen’s iconic kale for a flavor-packed style statement.

Fresh twist on a classic camo print, featuring Sweetgreen’s iconic kale for a flavor-packed style statement. “Salad” Tote Bag: Jumbo canvas bag that can carry everything from groceries to a big Sweetgreen order—all the Autumn Harvest Bowls, please!

Jumbo canvas bag that can carry everything from groceries to a big Sweetgreen order—all the Autumn Harvest Bowls, please! The Edition Crewneck & Sweatpants : Soft fleece two-piece set, designed for ultimate comfort with a subtle Sweetgreen logo (each piece sold separately).

: Soft fleece two-piece set, designed for ultimate comfort with a subtle Sweetgreen logo (each piece sold separately). The Edition Ringer Tee: Sporty yet elevated tee with green-and-white striped collars for a pop of playful contrast.

Sporty yet elevated tee with green-and-white striped collars for a pop of playful contrast. Crew Socks: Stylish, ribbed socks that add a touch of flair to any outfit.

Stylish, ribbed socks that add a touch of flair to any outfit. The Edition Hat: designed with a stylized Sweetgreen logo for a cool, fresh look.

designed with a stylized Sweetgreen logo for a cool, fresh look. The Classic Hat: designed with Sweetgreen’s classic logo for a sleek, everyday vibe.

designed with Sweetgreen’s classic logo for a sleek, everyday vibe. The HQ Hat: Flat brim hat with Sweetgreen’s initials, for a playful wink.

“At Sweetgreen, we’re all about creating moments that bring people and communities together,” said Michael Kotick, SVP and Head of Marketing at Sweetgreen. “This collection captures what fans love about Sweetgreen, and we hope it brings joy this holiday season.”

Holiday Gift Cards

Sweetgreen is unveiling additional gift options this season with newly designed digital gift cards that celebrate any occasion. For gifting to friends, family or anyone who enjoys fresh, made-from-scratch food, digital gift cards are available for use in-store at Sweetgreen restaurants and online at sweetgreen.com.*

Explore the collection now available at shop.sweetgreen.com.

*Gift cards are redeemable for use for in-store and for online Sweetgreen food and beverage menu orders only, and are not redeemable for merchandise at shop.sweetgreen.com, on catering orders, or orders placed on any third-party platforms (including third-party delivery marketplaces such as DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Eats or Postmates).

About Sweetgreen: Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) is on a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food. Sweetgreen sources the best quality ingredients from farmers and suppliers they trust to cook food from scratch that is both delicious and nourishing. They plant roots in each community by building a transparent supply chain, investing in local farmers and growers, and enhancing the total experience with innovative technology. Since opening its first 560-square-foot location in 2007, Sweetgreen has scaled to over 240 locations across the United States, and their vision is to lead the next generation of restaurants and lifestyle brands built on quality, community and innovation.

To learn more about Sweetgreen, its menu, and its loyalty program, visit www.Sweetgreen.com. Follow @Sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and X.