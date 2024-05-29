Syndigo Names Kate DiLorenzo to Lead Foodservice Vertical

Industry veteran named Vice President, Foodservice for leading SaaS commerce data management, syndication, and analytics provider

ATLANTA, Georgia — Syndigo, an Atlanta-based SaaS commerce data management provider, announced the executive appointment of Kate DiLorenzo to Vice President, Foodservice. DiLorenzo will be responsible for expanding content syndication capabilities within this industry sector, advancing supplier-distributor interactions that enhance the user experience and ultimately drive more revenue for Syndigo customers.

The move affirms Syndigo’s leadership position in the foodservice industry as the premier Product Experience Management (PXM) provider, enabling industry-standard distribution of data to distributors, as well as e-commerce-ready content and digital marketing assets for publishing across distributor networks and to digital foodservice platforms.

“Kate’s industry experience, along with her expertise in both product content and global data standards uniquely qualify her to guide Syndigo’s evolution in the market,” said Derek Dean, Syndigo President –Americas. “Kate has proven success across business transformation initiatives, IT strategic planning, and change management, both as a practitioner and as a business partner to manufacturers, brands, and distributors.”

With more than 20 years’ experience in hospitality and foodservice distribution, DiLorenzo will support the growing industry focus on e-commerce and the need for better-quality product information and more digital assets.

“Kate’s work across trading partners here at Syndigo gives her the peer insight necessary to serve as a thought partner who brings all sides to the discussion,” said Dean. “This will help to guide Syndigo’s R&D investments to unlock data for the industry.”

Syndigo has a history of leadership in data and product content for distributor partners, spanning several heritage companies including Attribytes, edgenet, FSEnet, and Gladson. The combined Syndigo offering builds on the global data synchronization network (GDSN) standards, by incorporating workflows and scorecarding, digital shelf analytics, dynamic rich media widgets for recipient websites, and Master Data Management (MDM).

“With Kate leading our Foodservice practice, we will further enable our clients to go beyond the traditional supplier-distributor interface for content syndication, unlocking campaign capabilities and best practices, to enhance the end user experience,” said Dean.

About Syndigo

Syndigo is the leading provider of MDM, PIM, and PXM, delivering data mastery and exceptional customer experiences across departments, organizations, and commerce platforms. With the largest integrated network for content distribution, Syndigo is the end-to-end solution on the journey to data confidence and success. Whether an enterprise needs to achieve a “single source of data truth” inside the organization or distribute it to an external network in pursuit of faster, more efficient commerce, Syndigo makes it happen.

Syndigo serves more than 14,000 leading enterprises worldwide across key industries including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, energy, and healthcare. For more information, visit www.syndigo.com or follow us on LinkedIn.