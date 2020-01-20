Sysco Announces U.S. Launch of Sysco Simply Plant-Based Meatless Burger Patty

HOUSTON — Sysco Corporation (SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced the launch of its Sysco Simply™ Plant-Based Meatless Burger Patty, a Sysco brand exclusive product. This innovative burger is now available to the company’s customers in the majority of its U.S. markets.



This plant-based burger is the latest offering from Sysco Simply, the company’s lifestyle brand designed to help foodservice operators meet growing consumer demand for flexible and customized menu choices. The Sysco Simply burger is a vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO soy patty with 18 grams of plant-based protein per serving, helping foodservice operators deliver a flavorful and on-trend menu offering to consumers seeking plant-based alternatives. According to the NPD Group, “burgers represent the largest plant-based foodservice category.”

“One of the key features of the patty is the special spice blend,” said Chef Neil Doherty, Sysco’s senior director, culinary development. “We worked extensively to ensure that we got the recipe just right. Our juicy Sysco Simply burger, with its exclusive combination of flavorful seasonings, has a hearty, meat-like texture and cooks within minutes, just like a traditional burger.”

In addition to the plant-based burger, Sysco Simply also offers a ground meatless option that is made using the same ingredients – but offers customers the flexibility to use the plant-based meatless product as an ingredient in a wide variety of recipes and dishes.



“Sysco developed Sysco Simply to offer our customers more of what they need to be successful in a competitive marketplace,” said Brian Todd, Sysco’s senior vice president, merchandising and marketing. “This launch, and the Sysco Simply brand, demonstrate our commitment to providing our customers with innovative, versatile and easy-to-use product solutions. Our customers can feature these delicious plant-based burgers to keep their menu offerings fresh and relevant with today’s consumers.”

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 69,000 associates, the company operates more than 320 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2019 that ended June 29, 2019, the company generated sales of more than $60 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2019report.

About Sysco Simply

The Sysco Simply™ is the latest lifestyle brand from Sysco, designed to help foodservice operators meet growing consumer demand for flexible and customized menu choices. Based on customer insights, feedback and industry trends, the first area of focus for Sysco Simply is plant-based dining; including vegan, vegetarian, flexitarian and plant-based protein products. Learn more now, at Foodie.Sysco.com/Simply.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at http://investors.sysco.com/, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. Investors should also follow us at www.twitter.com/SyscoStock and download the Sysco IR App, available on the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Market. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.