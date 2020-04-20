Sysco Canada Launches Sysco@HOME, a Unique Service Providing Online Bulk Grocery Shopping and Pickup Just a Click Away

TORONTO – Sysco Canada, the country’s largest foodservice company, announced it has launched Sysco@HOME, a convenient solution allowing consumers to purchase restaurant-quality grocery items from the comfort of their own home.

Sysco@HOME customers can #shoplikeafoodie and choose from a variety of bulk grocery products including custom cut meats, poultry, fresh produce, freezer and pantry staples, household supplies and more. Customers simply place an order online, choose a pick-up time, and upon arrival, grocery orders will be placed directly into shoppers’ trunks.

“With Sysco@HOME, consumers can purchase high-quality grocery items – providing both a convenient source for grocery staples that may currently be hard to find and a great opportunity to elevate your at-home food experience. As a part of our Foodies Unite initiative, Sysco Canada will also donate 15 meals for every Sysco@HOME grocery order to hunger relief organizations through May 4th, 2020,” said Randy White, president of Sysco Canada.

Sysco@HOME is available in all major cities across Canada supporting communities that are experiencing a 38 percent increase on average in retail grocery shopping due to social distancing behaviors.

