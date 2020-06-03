Sysco Helps Restaurateurs Navigate Re-Opening

TORONTO – Sysco Canada announced this week that it has developed a “Snapback Toolkit” to support operators as they create plans to reopen restaurants and explore new ways to sustain and grow their business.

The Snapback Toolkit is a key component of Foodies Unite, designed to Help Our Customers. It contains a checklist of considerations restaurateurs can consider as they adapt during these challenging times. By collaborating with industry partners, Sysco provides insights and resources to help navigate topics such as Safety and Sanitation, The New Guest Experience, Business Planning, Marketing, and Insights.

“Our Snapback Toolkit not only has checklists, tools and critical information, but it delivers these resources in ways that are accessible to all. Restaurateurs are responsible for all aspects of their business and Sysco’s first priority beyond delivering food is to deliver expertise to help them succeed and care for their customers,” says Randy White, President of Sysco Canada.

One resource provided by the Company to its customers is the Sysco Advantage program, which offers discounted rates and services to restaurateurs who are customers of Sysco. The program offers discounts that can amount to over $15,000 in annual savings if a customer were to enroll in every program, as well as opportunities to work with experts in Digital and Traditional Marketing, Online Ordering, Take Out and Delivery Apps and Services, Food Safety, Staff Training, Financial Services and more.

Busy restaurateurs can find the full Snapback Toolkit, along with podcasts discussing the latest industry trends online at sysco.ca/snapback.

About Sysco Canada & Foodies Unite

Sysco Canada, a subsidiary of Sysco Corp, is Canada’s largest foodservice distributor, servicing the food-away-from-home market. Sysco sells, markets and distributes to restaurants, healthcare, educational facilities, lodging establishments and more. In March 2020, Sysco Canada established FoodiesUnite.ca in support of Canadians and the foodservice industry. Sysco Canada is committed to Healing the Industry, Helping Our Customers and Nourishing Our Communities. Sysco Canada has developed innovative resources to help its customers operate in new ways, preserving jobs and supporting efforts to increase food availability in local communities.

