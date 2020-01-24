Sysco’s FreshPoint Central Florida Expands Facility

HOUSTON — Sysco Corporation hosted a grand opening ceremony and open house for government officials, customers, associates and other members of the community at its FreshPoint Central Florida facility on Jan. 22, 2020. FreshPoint, Sysco’s specialty produce company, is North America’s leading produce distributor.

The event celebrated the completion of the expanded, state-of-the-art 150,000 square foot facility, which has doubled in size and features environmentally-friendly specifications, and include a ribbon cutting, facility tour, food demonstrations, tastings and more. The FreshPoint Central Florida facility address is 8801 Exchange Drive in Orlando, FL.

As a result of the expansion, the facility features:

A new culinary center for showcasing new products and customer menu development;

Additional equipment and space for the company’s FreshCuts processing operation, increasing the facility’s capabilities to provide custom cut fruit and vegetable products to customers;

Sustainability features such as LED lighting, energy-efficient coolers and a system which collects produce waste for use in composting and energy production.

“For more than 70 years, FreshPoint Central Florida has been a proud member of the Orlando community. We are very excited about the enhanced capabilities at this facility to enrich our customers’ overall experience of doing business with FreshPoint and support their success,” said Robert Gordon, president and chief executive officer, FreshPoint. “Additionally, this expansion demonstrates FreshPoint’s commitment to its long-standing relationships with our local partners, including local farmers, suppliers and other business partners.”

FreshPoint Central Florida stocks a wide variety of locally-grown products throughout the year, including tomatoes, citrus, row crop vegetables, the prized Zellwood Triple Sweet Corn, micro greens, peaches, specialty potatoes, tropical fruits, and even grapes and figs.

