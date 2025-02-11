Taim Mediterranean Kitchen Debuts First Location in Windy City Chicago

Craveworthy Kitchen Introduces Mediterranean Concept Founded by Food Network Champ to Midwest



CHICAGO – Craveworthy Brands, the multi-brand restaurant platform company, has debuted its first-ever location of taim Mediterranean Kitchen (“taim”), in Chicago and the Midwest region, located at Craveworthy Kitchen in Hayden Hall on the second floor of 333 South Wabash Avenue.

Founded in 2005 by a two-time Food Network champion in New York City’s West Village, taim is celebrated for its market-fresh produce, authentic herbs and spices and time-honored cooking techniques. With 13 locations across New York and Washington D.C., taim is known for delivering bold, made-from-scratch Mediterranean cuisine that has won multiple awards, including “Best Falafel” by The New Yorker.

“Introducing taim to the Windy City is a significant step in the Craveworthy journey to bring unique, global flavors to communities around the U.S. through innovative dining experiences,” said Gregg Majewski, CEO and Founder of Craveworthy Brands.

Guests can now order from the Concept’s menu featuring freshly made hummus, falafel, shawarma, mezze and an array of plates and pitas. Taim’s offerings cater to a wide range of dietary preferences and needs, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options, ensuring there is something for everyone. It also offers catering with customizable packages for groups of all sizes.

“A key part of taim’s mission is to slow down, nourish the body with healthy options and gather around the table to organically connect with one another. We’re excited to finally be able to share this opportunity in our very own backyard,” Majewski added.

Craveworthy Kitchen at Hayden Hall is a 25,000-square foot space with modern furnishings, comfortable seating areas and food court-style bays featuring a selection of Craveworthy’s culinary concepts, including Krafted Smashburgers, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Pastizza Pizza + Pasta, Scramblin’ Eds and The Budlong Southern Chicken. The innovative dining hall is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Nestled right in the heart of the vibrant South Loop neighborhood in the iconic “Big Red” skyscraper, this location offers convenience for students, professionals and tourists alike. Easily accessible by Chicago Transit Authority trains, it is surrounded by top-tier universities like DePaul and Roosevelt, bustling corporate offices and the City’s renowned cultural landmarks, including the Art Institute, Grant Park and the Symphony Orchestra. Whether guests are grabbing a quick lunch between classes, taking a break from the office or exploring Chicago’s entertainment district, each guest will find a variety of dining options to suit every taste.

For more information about taim, please visit https://taimkitchen.com. For more information about Craveworthy Brands and its concepts, please visit www.craveworthybrands.com.

ABOUT TAIM MEDITTERANEAN KITCHEN

Founded in 2005, taim Mediterranean Kitchen delivers the bold flavors of the Mediterranean with fresh, high-quality ingredients and time-honored cooking techniques. Taim’s menu includes freshly made hummus, falafel, shawarma and customizable bowls and pitas, catering to vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free preferences. From market-fresh produce to authentic herbs and spices, every dish is crafted with care to provide a craveable dining experience. The Brand has grown from its New York City roots to become a nationally loved brand, bringing vibrant Mediterranean cuisine to communities across the country. Learn more about taim Mediterranean Kitchen at https://taimkitchen.com.

ABOUT CRAVEWORTHY BRANDS

Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Bd’s Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Fresh Brothers Pizza, Flat Top Grill, Genghis Grill, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Nomad Dawgs, Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin’ Ed’s, Sigri Indian BBQ, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!, is dedicated to invigorating and supercharging legacy brands while nurturing and growing emerging brands. The company brings together diverse, yet complementary brands and an accomplished, veteran leadership team in the growing culinary space. In addition to building and operating leading restaurant brands, Craveworthy Brands is active in the communities it serves and creates exciting career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its concepts with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the Company’s goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at CraveworthyBrands.com.