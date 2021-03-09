Target’s Newest Owned Brand is About to Become Your *Favorite* Indulgence

Ready to treat yourself to something decadently sweet or savory? We’re launching yet another incredible Target owned brand — and this one will bring you a little bliss in every bite. Say hello to Favorite Day, our latest food and beverage brand that’s designed to help you make time for delicious moments, whether taking a second for yourself or enjoying with those you love.

The brand will feature more than 700 high-quality, carefully crafted items across bakery, snacks, candy, premium ice cream, cake decorating supplies, beverage mixers, mocktails and so much more, all at an only-at-Target value. Watch for Favorite Day to begin rolling out April 5, only at Target.

“We’re thrilled to build on Good & Gather’s success and the strength of Target’s food and beverage business by debuting our new owned brand, Favorite Day,” says Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief food and beverage officer, Target. “Rooted in guest insights and developed by our talented Target team, Favorite Day is a sweet and savory addition that tastes amazing, makes life’s little moments of indulgence even sweeter and continues to differentiate Target’s owned brand portfolio.”

