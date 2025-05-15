Tariffs Blamed as Consumers Face ‘New Normal’ in Grocery Bills

Nikki Bajema, WCNC Charlotte Retail & FoodService May 15, 2025

Recent data shows grocery prices remain high, although egg prices have started to decline.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Consumers facing continued high grocery prices aren’t imagining things, according to recent market data. Some food costs are showing signs of stabilization, though most remain significantly elevated compared to historical norms.

Egg prices are finally beginning to decline after skyrocketing to more than $6 per dozen earlier this spring. Current data analyzed by NBC News shows prices averaging around $5.45 per dozen – still high by historical standards, but offering some relief to consumers. Market analysts note that many shoppers have reluctantly adjusted to these elevated price points, effectively creating a “new normal” in consumer expectations.

