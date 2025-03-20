Taste of the Draft: The Ultimate Supper Club Experience to Help GENYOUth Tackle Student Hunger in Wisconsin

Presented by Schreiber Foods, in Collaboration with the Green Bay Packers, Taste of the Draft Will Celebrate the Cuisine and Culture of Wisconsin’s Supper Clubs

NEW YORK — Prepare to experience the culinary magic of Wisconsin’s legendary supper clubs while helping to tackle student food insecurity. The first-ever Taste of the Draft will showcase an extraordinary blend of iconic menu classics and nostalgic ambiance in a one-of-a-kind gathering of Wisconsin supper clubs. Presented by Schreiber Foods, Taste of the Draft is a new community impact initiative in collaboration with the Green Bay Packers to benefit GENYOUth’s commitment to end student hunger in Wisconsin. It will be held on the evening before the NFL Draft – April 23, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT, at Schreiber Foods headquarters, 400 N. Washington Street, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.



Inspired by and modeled after Taste of the NFL, the Super Bowl’s largest philanthropic event most recently held at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Taste of the Draft will be hosted by Andrew Zimmern, Emmy- and four-time James Beard Award-winning TV personality, chef, Taste of the NFL culinary host, and Goodwill Ambassador for the UN World Food Programme; Mark Bucher, co-founder of Medium Rare Restaurant Group, World Burger Champion, and Taste of the NFL chef; and Paul Bartolotta, owner and co-founder of The Bartolotta Restaurants and a two-time James Beard Award-winning chef.

Twenty beloved Wisconsin supper clubs will serve up signature dishes including Bootleggers Lodge in Tomahawk, Cattails Supper Club in Larsen, Dalles House Supper Club in St. Croix Falls, Eddie’s Restaurant in Superior, Gabe’s Wisconsin Kitchen and Tavern in Oshkosh, Green Acres Supper Club in Sauk City, House of Embers in Wisconsin Dells, Hotel Seymour Supper Club in Seymour, Krabbe’s Supper Club in Seymour, Lox Supper Club in Combined Locks, Mark’s East Side in Appleton, Moonlight Tavern & Supper Club in Port Washington, Nightingale Supper Club in Sturgeon Bay, Rupp’s Supper Club in Cleveland (Wisconsin), Palms Supper Club in Schofield, 3 Mile House Supper Club in Hazel Green, Timmer’s Resort Union Hotel & Restaurant in West Bend, Van Abel’s of Hollandtown in Kaukauna, and Wildflower Supper Club in Kewaunee.

From relish trays, popovers, and America’s Dairyland delights, to meat and seafood specialties, and Fork Farms salad bar favorites, Taste of the Draft will feature flavorful supper club cuisine from across the state. And no Wisconsin supper club is complete without a showcase of local cheeses and other dairy favorites, as well as curated spirits and after-dinner dairy-delicious ice cream drinks including Grasshoppers and Pink Squirrels. In addition to tasting the favorite dishes of celebrity and locally loved chefs, guests will be able to mix and mingle with Green Bay Packers greats including LeRoy Butler, Jerry Kramer, James Lofton, Dave Robinson, and Ahman Green, as well as experience other surprise-and-delight moments including musical entertainment, a sleight-of-hand magician, a silent auction, an appearance by Miss America, and Taste of the Draft’s very own beer garden.

Taste of the Draft will raise critical funds for GENYOUth’s commitment to tackling student food insecurity in Wisconsin. Nutrition grants will be awarded to up to 90 schools, in celebration of the 90th NFL Draft, including Grab and Go school meal carts and milk coolers to increase access to and participation in healthy school meals. In addition, schools will receive NFL FLAG-In-School kits so children can enjoy the benefits of physical activity. Taste of the Draft is building upon a legacy of giving back to the Wisconsin community – to date, GENYOUth, in collaboration with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, has awarded school nutrition grants to more than 500 schools in Wisconsin with a combined enrollment of 250,000 students, providing students with increased access to 35 million meals each year. Physical activity grants have also been awarded to over 650 Wisconsin schools.

“With 1 in 6 Wisconsin children living in food insecurity and nearly half of the state’s students qualifying for free and reduced-price school meals based on household income, GENYOUth’s mission to help all kids thrive through nutrition and physical activity is more urgent than ever,” said Ann Marie Krautheim, M.A., R.D., L.D., CEO of GENYOUth. “For children living in food insecurity, schools are a lifeline in providing healthy meals including milk, fruit, vegetables, whole grain, and lean protein, and they need our help. We are deeply grateful to the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and our purpose-driven partners including Schreiber Foods and American Family Insurance for supporting Taste of the Draft. Together, we are building a future in which all children can thrive and be their best selves.”

Taste of the Draft is made possible through the commitment of presenting sponsor Schreiber Foods and premier sponsor American Family Insurance, along with the Ron and Dana Dunford Family Foundation, the Michael and Leanne Haddad Family Foundation, Jack and Ingrid Meng, the Richard J. Resch Foundation Ltd., the Tom Lutsey Family Foundation, Tyson Foods, Domino’s, Festival Foods, Bergstrom Automotive Group of Green Bay, and Green Bay Packers Give Back.

“The Green Bay Packers are pleased to take part in Taste of the Draft, elevating Wisconsin’s unique culture and culinary traditions while fostering long lasting community impact in conjunction with the 2025 NFL Draft,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “GENYOUth’s mission complements our Packers Give Back focus on developing youth, strengthening communities, and highlighting the positive impact of our current and former players. Thanks to the enthusiastic support of Schreiber Foods and other Draft donors, we can’t wait to watch our community shine during the Draft.”

“Schreiber Foods is honored and excited to be the presenting sponsor and host for Taste of the Draft. At Schreiber, we’re committed to Doing Good Through Food. It’s not just our vision; it’s our call to action. As an employee-owned company with roots right here in Green Bay where we’ve been in operation for 80 years, Taste of the Draft provides a unique opportunity for us to continue to make a meaningful impact in our own backyard and across Wisconsin communities,” said Ron Dunford, President and Chief Executive Officer, Schreiber Foods Inc.

“I am honored to serve as culinary host of Taste of the Draft in support of GENYOUth’s mission to nourish Wisconsin’s kids and tackle food insecurity. There is nothing more important than the fight to end student hunger. I invite everyone to experience the culinary joy of the supper club at Taste of the Draft, which is modeled after Taste of the NFL, a purpose-driven event I have hosted for 20 years,” said Chef Andrew Zimmern.

Tickets to Taste of the Draft are available at tasteofthenfl.com/taste-of-the-draft-2025/.

About GENYOUth

GENYOUth is a 501c3 national nonprofit dedicated to helping school children thrive by living a well-nourished and physically active life. A catalyst for youth health and wellness, GENYOUth has supported over 77,000 U.S. schools to equip them with the resources needed to ensure millions of children have equitable access to nutrition and physical activity. Founded by America’s dairy farmers and the NFL, GENYOUth convenes a network of private and public partners, including Fortune 100 companies and foundations to ensure all children are nourished and active to be their best selves. With a commitment to end student hunger, GENYOUth provides nutrition grants to increase access to healthy school meals among food insecure students. GENYOUth is the official charitable partner of Taste of the NFL, a purpose-driven Super Bowl culinary experience that raises awareness and generates funds to fight hunger and food insecurity to support the organization’s commitment to end student hunger. To learn more and support GENYOUth visit www.GENYOUthnow.org and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Schreiber Foods

Schreiber Foods strives to do good through food every day. Based in North America, Schreiber is a customer-brand leader in cream cheese, natural cheese, process cheese, beverages, and yogurt. Its more than 10,000 employees and presence on five continents enable the company to be an essential ingredient in its customers’ success.

With annual sales of more than $7 billion, Schreiber partners with the best retailers, restaurants, distributors and food manufacturers around the globe. Schreiber also recognizes its responsibility to do good in the world and is driven to make a difference in everything it does.

