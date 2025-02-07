Tasty Restaurant Group (TRG) Names Jack Griffin as Brand Officer for Tasty D’Lites

Tasty Restaurant Group is a leading multi-brand restaurant owner/operator with Tasty D’Lites one of the four brands they lead. Tasty D’Lites manages Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins brands in North Carolina and Vermont with growth and expansion plans in the works for additional markets.

In his new leadership role, Griffin will oversee brand strategy, operational execution, and team and restaurant development. Griffin, an accomplished industry executive, brings extensive experience in brand leadership, operational excellence, and strategic growth, reinforcing Tasty Restaurant Group’s commitment to delivering operational efficiencies while serving up exceptional dining experiences.

About Tasty Restaurant Group

Tasty Restaurant Group, LLC (Tasty) is a vertically integrated quick-service restaurant owner and operator with extensive leadership experience in managing, developing, and optimizing restaurant investments. As the management entity for Triton Pacific Capital Partner’s Tasty Brands portfolio, Tasty Restaurant Group’s leadership team averages over 20 years of industry expertise, having overseen operations for nearly 10,000 franchisee and franchisor locations. Tasty manages over 430 restaurants across six iconic brands in 21 states. TRG focuses on operational excellence, business growth and individual development. For more information about the Tasty Restaurant Group please visit www.TastyRG.com.