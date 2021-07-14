Taziki’s Announces New Lamb Burger in Partnership with American Lamb

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Taziki’s Mediterranean Café and the American Lamb Board are working together to promote accessible options that incorporate lamb into the diet of American families by introducing the new Taziki’s Lamb Burger. Beginning July 12, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café will begin testing this new lamb addition to their menu. Taziki’s is inviting customers in five select markets to be the first to try their new Lamb Burger.

“We are excited to introduce a delicious new lamb burger in select markets,” said Dan Simpson, CEO of Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe. “Lamb is one of Taziki’s most popular protein options and now our customers who are fans of our lamb gyros or feasts can experience our mouth-watering lamb in a new way.”

Taziki’s Lamb Burger is two patties of savory, seasoned ground lamb, topped with grilled peppers and onions, feta cheese and Taziki sauce served on a grilled Kaiser bun. Each Lamb Burger comes with chips and the choice of a Taziki’s side item.

The test markets for Taziki’s Lamb Burger include Nashville, TN, Panama City, FL, Birmingham, AL and the communities of Little Rock and Northwest Arkansas.

“We thank Taziki’s for their commitment to using American Lamb. Serving local lamb supports the nation’s shepherds and their families,” said Megan Wortman, Executive Director of the Denver-based American Lamb Board. “American Lamb is known for its distinctive yet mild flavor and we are excited for the new seasoned Lamb Burger.”

“Since lamb is a customer favorite, introducing a new lamb product was a priority for 2021,” said Keith Richards, Founder, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café. “We believe this new Lamb Burger will be a hit and we look forward to our customers’ valuable feedback.”

Customer response from the four test markets will help to determine if the new Lamb Burger will be added to Taziki’s menu nationwide in 2022.

About Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is a rapidly expanding brand, named one of America’s fastest growing leaders by Inc. 5000 in the fresh-casual industry. Having more than tripled in size since 2011, Taziki’s has over 90 restaurant locations, spanning across 18 states nationally. Development plans include building the brand in existing markets, as well as entering new areas across the country by 2023.

The essence of Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe is defined by serving fresh ingredients and hand-cut meats daily. The Mediterranean influence in their name echoes across their best-in-class, chef-inspired cuisine but is intentionally approachable for any person, anywhere. Taziki’s takes pride in their made-from-scratch food that nourishes customers daily and the artisanship that goes behind doing so without the use of fryers, or microwaves. Taziki’s mission is to create an environment that combines extraordinary food with meaningful human connection.

About the American Lamb Board

The American Lamb Board is an industry-funded research and promotions commodity board that represents all sectors of the American Lamb industry. The Board is focused on increasing demand by promoting the freshness, flavor, nutritional benefits and culinary versatility of American Lamb. The work of the American Lamb Board is overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the board’s programs are supported and implemented by the staff in Denver, Colo. For more information, visit www.americanlamb.com.