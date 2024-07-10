Teamsters at Wegmans Ratify Contract

Seven-Year Agreement is Best Ever at Employer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Workers at Wegmans Food Markets have voted by a three-to-one margin to ratify their most recent collective bargaining agreement with Teamsters Local 118.

“I’d like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Business Agent Ty Van Pelt and the 25 dedicated rank-and-file union members on the negotiating committee for their tireless efforts in securing this historic agreement,” said Tim Barbeto, President of Local 118. “Their commitment has ensured significant gains for our members, including the largest wage increase ever achieved at this employer. This agreement underscores our dedication to advancing the rights and livelihoods of hardworking Teamsters members throughout our community.”

The seven-year contract covers nearly 900 Teamsters who work in the warehouse, transportation, and skilled trades departments. Some of the improvements workers secured include a comprehensive health care package, protection from being forced to come in on days off, and enhancements made to seniority, overtime guarantees, scheduling, and paid time off. The workers also secured wage increases of 27 percent over the lifetime of the agreement, including pay rates that will reach $40 per hour for warehouse staff and $200,000 annually for drivers.

“Through this groundbreaking, landmark contract, we have shown the strength and unity of the Teamsters Union in advocating for our members’ rights and fair compensation,” said Ty Van Pelt, Local 118 Business Agent and Lead Negotiator. “Grocery workers everywhere should take note—this is the power you could have as a Teamster.”

Teamsters Local 118 represents workers throughout the city of Rochester and the surrounding communities. For more information go to teamsterslocal118.org/