Ted Balistreri Honored with the National Grocers Association Thomas K. Zaucha Entrepreneurial Excellence Award 

Las Vegas, NV – The National Grocers Association (NGA) is proud to announce that Ted Balistreri, co-owner of Sendik’s Food Markets, has been named the recipient of the prestigious Thomas K. Zaucha Entrepreneurial Excellence Award. This honor, sponsored by FMS Solutions, and presented annually, recognizes an independent grocer whose vision, leadership, and dedication have made a lasting impact on the industry.

The award, one of the highest distinctions in independent grocery retail, pays tribute to the legacy of NGA’s first President and CEO, Thomas K. Zaucha, who was a tireless advocate for independent grocers. Ted Balistreri embodies this same entrepreneurial spirit, continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation while staying true to the values that have made Sendik’s Food Markets a beloved institution.

As Sendik’s approaches its centennial anniversary in 2026, the company’s remarkable growth is a testament to Ted’s leadership and vision. Ted, alongside his siblings, took the reins of Sendik’s in 2001, transforming a single store in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, into a thriving independent grocery chain with 18 locations and thousands of employees.

Under his leadership, Sendik’s has maintained its commitment to quality, customer experience, and community engagement while embracing innovation through offerings like scratch-made deli programs, in-store lettuce gardens, and an elevated wine and spirits selection.

“Ted Balistreri is the epitome of what this award represents,” said NGA president and CEO Greg Ferrara. “This award is a testament to Ted’s ongoing impact he continues to make. His drive to innovate, connect with customers, and advocate for independent grocers remains as strong as ever, ensuring that Sendik’s, and the industry as a whole, will thrive for years to come.”

Beyond the store aisles, Ted has played an integral role in strengthening the independent grocery industry. As Chairman of the Board for NGA and in leadership positions with other industry associations, he has championed the interests of independent grocers, ensuring their voices are heard in an ever-evolving marketplace.

Ted’s dedication extends far beyond the grocery business. Through Sendik’s charitable initiatives, the company has donated over $4.5 million to local organizations in the past 12 years, supporting causes such as the Wisconsin Honor Flight, which provides veterans with the opportunity to visit Washington, D.C., and be honored for their service.

About NGA

NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2 percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.