TerraCycle Helps Fans Tackle Waste for Big Game Celebrations

TerraCycle’s Zero Waste Box Provides a Game Plan to Root and Recycle

TRENTON, New Jersey –– This February, most Americans are focused on the play-by-play action or the memorable commercials of “The Big Game” and aren’t thinking about how much trash they’re generating from tailgates or watch parties. Fans consume 118 million pounds of snacks1—most of which come packaged in single-use, hard-to-recycle plastic that isn’t accepted by municipal recycling services. In response, international recycling leader TerraCycle developed the Zero Waste Box ™ to help party hosts score extra sustainability points.

TerraCycle’s Zero Waste Box is a turn-key recycling solution for all the gameday waste, like disposable plastic utensils, party decorations, snack wrappers, and so much more.

“It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of gameday and sideline your sustainable habits,” said Tom Szaky, Founder and CEO of TerraCycle. “Zero Waste Box helps fans keep waste out of landfills and incinerators and score a big win for the environment—no matter which team you’re cheering for.”

TerraCycle offers this sustainable game plan to recycle to keep waste out of landfills and incinerators:

Recycle plastic utensils and plates, single-use food storage containers and other party supplies post-game with the Dining Disposables and Party Decorations Zero Waste Box.

On-the-go tailgaters can toss their empty plastic cups into the Plastic Packaging Zero Waste Box™ instead of the trash.

instead of the trash. A cold one is essential for the game but if municipal recycling does not accept aluminum cans where you live, don’t pass that waste off to the trash bin–guests can recycle their beers, sodas and other canned drinks with the Aluminum Cans Zero Waste Box .

. After the final whistle, don’t drop the ball on the snack cleanup. Flexible snack packaging is not accepted by municipal recycling services but the Candy and Snack Wrappers Zero Waste Box is a game changer.

When full, the boxes are returned to TerraCycle for recycling using the affixed prepaid shipping label. All accepted waste is guaranteed to be recycled into raw materials that can be used to make new products.

To learn more about TerraCycle and its innovative recycling solutions, visit www.terracycle.com .

About TerraCycle