TerraCycle Helps Fans Tackle Waste for Big Game Celebrations

TerraCycle Retail & FoodService February 6, 2025

TerraCycle’s Zero Waste Box Provides a Game Plan to Root and Recycle 

TRENTON, New Jersey –– This February, most Americans are focused on the play-by-play action or the memorable commercials of “The Big Game” and aren’t thinking about how much trash they’re generating from tailgates or watch parties. Fans consume 118 million pounds of snacks1—most of which come packaged in single-use, hard-to-recycle plastic that isn’t accepted by municipal recycling services. In response, international recycling leader TerraCycle developed the Zero Waste Box™ to help party hosts score extra sustainability points. 

TerraCycle’s Zero Waste Box is a turn-key recycling solution for all the gameday waste, like disposable plastic utensils, party decorations, snack wrappers, and so much more. 

“It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of gameday and sideline your sustainable habits,” said Tom Szaky, Founder and CEO of TerraCycle. “Zero Waste Box helps fans keep waste out of landfills and incinerators and score a big win for the environment—no matter which team you’re cheering for.” 

TerraCycle offers this sustainable game plan to recycle to keep waste out of landfills and incinerators:

When full, the boxes are returned to TerraCycle for recycling using the affixed prepaid shipping label. All accepted waste is guaranteed to be recycled into raw materials that can be used to make new products.

To learn more about TerraCycle and its innovative recycling solutions, visit www.terracycle.com

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 21 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to rethink waste and develop practical solutions for today’s complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community across a wide range of accessible programs, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and individuals. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit www.terracycle.com.

Savory Snack Sales Surge 29% During Super Bowl Week 2023

