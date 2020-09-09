Territory Foods Expands to Austin

ARLINGTON, Va. — Territory Foods, the leading chef-crafted, nutritionist designed healthy meal delivery service, is now available in Austin, TX. Beginning today, Austonians have access to an ever-rotating menu of 30+ meals per week that are prepared by Territory’s multi-local network of professional chefs and can be personalized according to appetite, lifestyle and taste. In addition to premade meals, family-style sides and mains, desserts and snacks, Territory offers Market Boxes featuring a rotating assortment of chef-sourced farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as dry goods such as grains, legumes, spice packs and sauce kits.

“We are thrilled to bring the power of Territory to Austin, offering customers healthy meals, crafted in partnership between local chefs and our talented team of nutritionists to make delicious meals that taste as good as they are for you,” says Territory CEO, Ellis McCue. “Austin is an incredible food city that marries a love for big, rich flavors with a passion for farm-fresh healthy options, making it a perfect match with Territory.”

All of Territory’s chefs apply their unique expertise in culinary arts while adhering to the highest federal food safety standards, overseen by an in-house food safety expert formerly with the USDA. The food is then delivered contactless to your doorstep in sustainable packaging. Ingredients are always responsibly sourced and meals always free of dairy, gluten, and refined sugar. Meals begin at $9.95 each, sides and mains at $7.99, and Market Boxes at $35. Orders placed by midnight on September 10 will be delivered the week of September 14.

Territory is also dedicated to serving the communities in which it operates. In addition to an ongoing partnership with Feeding America it has been supporting frontline healthcare workers and first responders in the fight against COVID-19 through its TerritorySERVES program, where the Territory community unites in service to others.