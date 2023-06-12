Texas Restaurant Association Applauds Introduction of The Credit Card Competition Act

Austin, TX — Last week, Representative Lance Gooden (R-TX) filed the Credit Card Competition Act with a bipartisan group of lawmakers in both chambers of Congress including Senators Durbin (D-IL) and Marshall (R-KS) and Representatives Lofgren (D-CA), Tiffany (R-WI), and Van Drew (R-NJ). A duopoly in the credit card market has left main street businesses with skyrocketing fees that overshadow profit margins and multiply inflation. The Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) applauds Rep. Gooden and his colleagues from both sides of the political aisle for taking a bold stand on the side of main street businesses and consumers with the Credit Card Competition Act.

“Two credit card companies control over 80% of the market, and predictably their fees have more than doubled in the past decade,” said Emily Williams Knight, President & CEO of the TRA. “This is a David versus Goliath story local restaurants live every day. As a practical matter, they must accept credit cards, and yet they have no ability to negotiate lower fees from Visa and Mastercard.”

The Credit Card Competition Act restores some balance to the scales by requiring banks with over $100 billion in assets to facilitate a second, secure network that local businesses can choose to process credit card transactions. This “dual routing” requirement already exists for debit cards, lowering fees and improving security. Replicating this targeted, free market change in the credit card market will save main street businesses and consumers an estimated $11 billion a year.

Emily Williams Knight added: “The Credit Card Competition Act is not only great for main street businesses, it’s great for consumers too. Rising credit card fees are a hidden cost that hurts every American—even those who do not use credit cards. Restaurants operate in an incredibly competitive environment that lowers prices for consumers. It’s time for the largest credit card companies to face some competition as well. It’s time for the United States to join the rest of the industrialized world in reigning in skyrocketing credit card fees.”

