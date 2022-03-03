The 2022 James Beard Award Semifinalists

Today, we are announcing our 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists in advance of the returning James Beard Awards® presented by Capital One. Winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Restaurant and Chef Awards nominees, in addition to honorees for Leadership, Lifetime Achievement Award, and Humanitarian of the Year Awards will be revealed on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Scottsdale, AZ. Nominees for the James Beard Foundation Media Awards will be released on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in New York City.

The James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards were established in 1990 and is one of five separate recognition programs of the Awards. James Beard Awards policies and procedures can be viewed at jamesbeard.org/awards/policies.

As announced in September 2021, to the extent any allegations surface about a 2022 Awards candidate they will be reviewed independently by the Ethics Committee. All credible allegations violating the Code of Ethics may disqualify an Entrant, Semifinalist, or Nominee from consideration for a JBF Award or result in a Semifinalist, Nominee, or Winner being prohibited from using the James Beard Awards association, including its seal, logo, or image. For information on the Code of Ethics and process, please visit here.

