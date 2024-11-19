Related Articles

Produce

AgroFresh Expands FreshCloud Digital Ecosystem with New Sensor Integrations for Real-Time Quality Control Across the Produce Value Chain

AgroFresh Produce November 11, 2024

With the integration of Rubens Technologies and Escavox solutions into FreshCloud, AgroFresh strengthens its leadership in leveraging data and technology to achieve optimal produce freshness and quality. By adding advanced quality measurement and real-time transit monitoring, FreshCloud becomes an even more powerful tool in reducing food waste, enhancing product quality and increasing sustainability across the entire value chain.  