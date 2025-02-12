The ALDI SOUTH Group Includes The Marine Stewardship Council’s (MSC) New Improvement Program in its Sourcing Policy

The ALDI SOUTH Group is the first food retailer to include MSC’s new Improvement Program in its sourcing policy. The program supports fisheries worldwide to become more sustainable. It aims at helping them to meet the MSC Fisheries Standard within five years.

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC)’s new Improvement Program was launched in October 2024.

The ALDI SOUTH Group is the first international food retailer to include it in its fish and seafood sourcing policies.

The Program helps fisheries worldwide to become more sustainable by offering them support and incentives. It builds on existing Fishery Improvement Projects (FIPs), which support sustainable seafood sourcing worldwide. The MSCs Improvement Program will provide strong assurance that fisheries´ improvements are verified and timely. It will recognize fisheries from the most effective FIPs and other engaged fisheries, aiming to prepare them for full MSC certification within five years. It is open to fisheries of all sizes and locations.

Fisheries participating in the MSC Improvement Program are not (yet) eligible to use the MSC ecolabel. However, once they achieve performance and traceability requirements of the Program, they can gain access to MSC-certified supply chains.

By engaging in the MSC improvement program, the ALDI SOUTH Group shows commitment to supporting fisheries on a journey towards greater sustainability and to contribute to measurable environmental improvements in the way fisheries operate.