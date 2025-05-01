The Best New Restaurants in the World: 2025 Hot List

Conde Nast Traveler Retail & FoodService May 1, 2025

This year’s best new dining destinations, from New Orleans to Sydney.

We’ve spent the last 12 months sleeping, eating, and sailing our way around the globe in order to bring you the 29th edition of the Hot List, our carefully curated annual collection of the best new (and reborn) hotelsrestaurants, and cruise ships in the world, and we had a ton of fun doing it. How could we not when it involved activities like zip-lining to dinner in the Maldives, sleeping in an actual tree house in Kenya, and eating a truly memorable meal in a converted auto body shop in Mexico City? The through line of this year’s list is joy—something we could all use a little more of in our lives. These are the 2025 Hot List winners.

To see the full list of winners, please visit Conde Nast Traveler.

