The Bird Flu Bailout Launches at New York Bodegas

Plant-based eggs are the latest bird flu hack

NEW YORK — As the bird flu continues to impact egg shortages and drive historically high prices, New York City’s bodegas are on the front lines. In January, many locations began selling single or “loosie” eggs to help cash-strapped customers. Others, had to add surcharges to popular menu items.

Now bodegas are turning to a new solution: plant-based eggs.

Starting [this month], 50+ independent bodegas across New York City are launching the Bird Flu Bailout, offering plant-based takes on a classic bodega breakfast, like a bacon, egg & cheese sandwich.

Each breakfast item features Just Egg, the world’s leading plant-based egg, which is seeing its sales surge during the bird flu crisis. Just Egg is growing 5x faster than chicken eggs and 5x faster than last year. Americans across the country are scrambling plant-based eggs for the first time, with over 90% of buyers not vegan or vegetarian. High repeat purchases (over 54%) signal a lasting shift in egg consumption.

Customers of the Bird Flu Bailout also receive $2 off Just Egg’s retail products, helping offset the rising cost of eggs in grocery stores. The initiative is powered by Plantega, a company that has been working to make plant-based food more accessible across New York City’s bodegas since 2020 through its 100% plant-based menu.

“Our mission has always been to bring healthier, more sustainable food options into bodegas,” said Nil Zacharias, Founder & CEO of Plantega. “This is an unprecedented moment for plant-based eggs.”

“Folks are coming in and seeing egg prices 2x higher than they’ve been,” said Sal Nagi, owner of Hungry and Healthy, a bodega on the Upper West Side. “This is a great way for us to introduce people to some of these better-for-you, plant-based options, like Just Egg. I honestly don’t think anyone can tell the difference.”

“Millions of Americans are seeing there’s an egg from a plant for the first time – from bodegas across New York City to convenience store chains in Pennsylvania to rural breakfast spots in North Carolina. We’ve always believed Just Egg is a product for everyone, and this moment proves it,” said Joshua Tetrick, the CEO and Co-Founder of Eat Just.

Eat Just

Eat Just is the maker of Just Egg, the award-winning and category-creating plant-based egg. Available at Walmart, Target, Safeway, Kroger, and major retailers and restaurants nationwide, Just Egg has sold the equivalent of over 500 million+ eggs since its launch.

Plantega

Plantega is a pioneering food brand of the future on a mission to make plant-based food easier to access everywhere.