“The Charming Taste of Europe” Campaign Ends Its Third Year Across Canada With Resounding Success 

TORONTO — Embarked upon in 2021, the “Charming Taste of Europe” campaign has left an indelible mark on its third year in Canada. Through a myriad of successful initiatives, the campaign achieved its goal of educating consumers, media, and trade operators about the exceptional quality of selected European products, including wines from Abruzzo, Italy, white wines from Bordeaux, France, kiwis from Kavala, Greece, and cherries from Rachi Pieria, Greece.

Jointly initiated by the Vini d’Abruzzo consortium from Italy and the Bordeaux White Wines consortium, along with fruit producers in Greece’s Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP) and Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria (“Agios Loukas”), and co-financed by the European Union, the campaign experienced notable success throughout the year.

Highlights of the third year include participation in major trade shows such as SIAL Canada in May, sponsorship of the European Union Film Festival in November, and a captivating Restaurant Week in Toronto in June teaming up with renowned restaurants to promote the wines of Abruzzo captivating Toronto’s culinary scene.

The campaign offered some exclusive press trips, to Greece in June and Bordeaux in September and October, providing Canadian media with unique insights into the production of cherries from Rachi Pieria and kiwis from Kavala, and the prestigious world of white Bordeaux wines, enhancing their appreciation of the Bordeaux region.

In addition to initiatives for media and trade professionals, the campaign maintained a strong connection with Canadian consumers through in-store tastings, online promotions, and bonus loyalty program incentives, including ongoing collaborations with SAQ and LCBO.

As the curtains draw on the third year of “The Charming Taste of Europe” campaign in Canada, the organizers would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to their dedicated partners, enthusiastic participants, media allies, and the discerning Canadian audience for embracing the charm, culture, and excellence of European products.

About the Charming Taste of Europe:

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe’s charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes. The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria “Agios Loukas” and the Bordeaux White Wines consortium. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

