The Culinary Institute of America Introduces ProChef for Culinary Programs Online Training Tools

HYDE PARK, N.Y. — The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) today announced a new offering in its suite of acclaimed ProChef® online culinary training tools. ProChef for Culinary Programs is an innovative, ready-to-use digital framework that imparts fundamental skills, techniques, and theory. The program is ideal for vocational tech and community college culinary programs, as well as independent restaurants and foodservice businesses.

For culinary educators, this new model means access to the highest caliber culinary training—whether their students aspire to one day attend CIA or simply seek a solid foundational knowledge. For businesses, it can be a powerful workforce development tool, helping to ensure consistency across the kitchen, and providing an opportunity to expand to more advanced offerings—including managerial training—once complete. And, because it’s delivered online, users have 24/7 access to learning–on any device–in both English and Latin American Spanish.

“Traditionally, ProChef has been offered as an enterprise solution for multi-unit, large-scale foodservice and hospitality organizations,” said Brad Barnes, certified master chef, and director of CIA Consulting & Industry Programs. “We are continually asked for a training solution that better fits the needs—and the budgets—of educators and small businesses and therefore, set out to create a program that both delivers on that, and provides the same high-quality curriculum.”

Consisting of 20 short courses, this flexible curriculum readily aligns with almost any culinary training and helps ensure consistency and confidence. For a limited time, a one-year subscription, which accommodates up to 100 users, is available for $180.

For more information, visit https://www.ciaprochef.com/culinary-training/.