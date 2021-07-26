The Feedback Group and Associated Wholesale Grocers Partner to Provide Shopper and Employee Feedback Solutions to Member-Retailers

KANSAS CITY, KS and LAKE SUCCESS, NY — The Feedback Group, a leading provider of feedback solutions, and Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG), the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, announced a partnership to provide The Feedback Group’s industry expertise and feedback capabilities to AWG member-retailers.

The Feedback Group offers a wide range of tools, coupled with significant industry experience, to help retailers listen to shoppers and employees, using a variety of approaches.

A number of AWG retailers already use The Feedback Group to listen to their stakeholders. Jeff Strack, President and CEO of Indiana Grocery Group commented, “We have worked with The Feedback Group for many years with our associate feedback, customer surveys, and consumer market studies. We rely on their expertise to help us stay connected to each of these groups so we can provide the best shopping and working experience in our area.”

“The Feedback Group helps our members gain the knowledge they need from shoppers in an ever more competitive marketplace, as well as assists them in creating a desirable workplace that attracts and retains employees through tools to listen to their associates,” said Stacy Bowen, AWG’s Vice President, Sales, Support and Solutions. “AWG’s mission is ‘to provide our member-retailers all the tools, products, and services they need to compete favorably in all markets served’ and the expertise and experience The Feedback Group offers our members is another tool for our members to obtain needed and valuable feedback solutions for retailers.”

“We are passionate about providing the best solutions and guidance, coupled with our understanding of the food industry, to independent grocery retailers. As a second-generation family business ourselves, we understand and appreciate the unique role independent retailers play,” commented Doug Madenberg, Principal, The Feedback Group.

Continuing, Brian Numainville, Principal, The Feedback Group, concluded, “Having both worked with independent supermarket retailers for nearly 30 years, we look forward to continuing our support of this vital sector of the industry and providing the best service possible.”

ABOUT THE FEEDBACK GROUP

The Feedback Group offers a broad spectrum of research, consumer insight, and consulting services. Its flagship program, Constant Customer Feedback (CCF), is the first automated feedback platform specifically designed and introduced for supermarket retailers, currently implemented in hundreds of locations across the United States. As a 360-degree listening partner, RFG services include employee experience assessments, customer satisfaction programs, and consumer perception studies, as well as national, regional and local shopper studies. For more information, visit www.feedbackgroup.com and follow @TheFeedbackGrp on Twitter.

Media Contact: Brian Numainville, Principal, 516-829-4200 ext. 115

ABOUT ASSOCIATED WHOLESALE GROCERS, INC.

Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) is the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving over 1,000 member companies and over 3,100 locations throughout 28 states from 8 full-line wholesale Divisions. The consolidated sales for AWG are $10.6 billion. In addition to its cooperative wholesale operations, the company also operates subsidiary companies which provide certain real estate and supermarket development services, print and digital marketing services, health and beauty care, general merchandise, pharmaceutical products, specialty foods, and natural and organic products. For more information, visit AWGinc.com and follow @AWGCorporate on Twitter.