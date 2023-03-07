The Fresh Market Debuts Digital-Only Shoppable Format Magazine

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Fresh Market, Inc. is launching a newly envisioned shoppable version of its Magazine, previously available in print and online, in a new, exclusive digital-only format as another anchor to its digital transformation and Retail Media Network (RMN) strategy. Vendor advertising supported, The Magazine now features an elevated and fully interactive shoppable experience with the same high-quality content the specialty food retailer’s guests have come to rely on and provides inspiration for meal planning and the convenience of shopping any time of day.

New features include:

A larger format with more content. This includes: Tips and tricks to help with weekly meal planning. Quick, easy and affordable meal ideas from around the store. A section dedicated to specialty eating in every issue, which includes everything from Paleo to Keto to vegetarian diets.

The ability for guests to actively shop any product featured in the magazine. Clickable buttons take users directly to ecommerce collections for a seamless and effortless shopping experience. Just click and order!

Shoppable videos embedded throughout each issue allow guests to watch engaging content within the Magazine, including new recipes, curator content, special finds and how-to videos.

A new navigable table of contents that allows guests to flip directly to a page of interest.

An enhanced sustainability footprint, as printing and shipping is eliminated.

“Our new digital-only shoppable magazine marks our largest and most immersive magazine experience ever, allowing our guests to make both every day and special occasions memorable through a wide variety of recipes, meal solutions, and fresh deals,” said Kevin Miller, Chief Marketing Officer for The Fresh Market. “The Magazine will also continue to feature special savings on high quality products at a great value from our vendor partners that our guests love.”

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the “Best Supermarket in America” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, “America’s Best Customer Service 2021” by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 160 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.