The Fresh Market Launches Annual Partnership with Boston Celebrity Chef Anna Rossi Taking its Shoppable Video-Live Commerce Retail Media Network to the Next Level

GREENSBORO, N.C.–The Fresh Market is welcoming spring and the upcoming Easter holiday by launching an annual partnership with Boston celebrity Chef Anna Rossi. In her new role as a brand ambassador and spokesperson, Rossi will create recipes, lifestyle content and host a monthly livestreaming shoppable event on the company’s website. The celebration begins tonight at 7pm ET as Rossi hosts, “Plan an Easter to Remember with The Fresh Market & Chef Anna Rossi,” bringing Easter to life with chef-inspired recipes and tips for a memorable holiday. Guests will be able to shop live during the event and the replay (March 23-April 9, 2023).

“The Fresh Market has served as a cornerstone of inspiration for me as a chef and home cook for years,” said Rossi. “I’m thrilled to join forces professionally with a team that shares a passion for thoughtfully sourcing and celebrating delicious products, quality ingredients and unforgettable recipes. We are now taking that to the next level on an innovative platform that has the capacity to connect and engage with customers in a meaningful and immersive way.”

The creative collaboration of The Fresh Market and Rossi is already igniting national attention. The Fresh Market, in partnership with Firework, the video commerce leader, was recognized with the Best Live Video Strategy Award at this year’s Digiday Video and TV Awards. More than 845,000 people tuned in to watch Rossi prepare The Fresh Market’s Ultimate Thanksgiving Meal during last November’s livestream, making it one of the most viewed episodes.

Partnering with Chef Anna Rossi as a brand ambassador strengthens and adds value to The Fresh Market’s growing Shoppable Video-Live Commerce (SVLC) Retail Media Network (RMN). Now brand partners will benefit from a professional celebrity chef creating recipes with their products and highlighting the features through sponsored ad segments. By leveraging the Firework platform to enable a video driven RMN experience, The Fresh Market believes that providing brands the opportunity to engage, inspire and convert shoppers through a hosted cooking and lifestyle segment will heighten that brand’s visibility in a marketplace where and when shoppers are most likely to transact.

“We are thrilled that Chef Anna Rossi has joined the shoppable livestream brand ambassador team at The Fresh Market and believe our vendor partners will be too,” exclaimed Chief Marketing Officer, Kevin Miller. “Chef Rossi’s exuberant personality captivates our livestream audiences and brings The Fresh Market brand experience of joy, anticipation and trust to life with each shoppable episode.”

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the “Best Supermarket in America” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, “America’s Best Customer Service 2021” by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 159 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Anna Rossi

Emmy Award winning Lifestyle Host and TV Personality, Chef Anna Rossi brings an authentic connection to food, travel and the art of gathering to viewers. As a network talent, food writer & recipe developer, brand ambassador, and spokesperson, her work is immersive and inviting. From an early kick off on reality TV on MasterChef USA, she is now a decorated home cook with original recipes featured around the country. Well fed, and with a passion for design and travel, she is based in New England with her husband and two adorable kids. In her free time, you’ll find her in the garden or fishing with her family along the shore.

The partnership between Chef Anna Rossi and The Fresh Market is managed by Emmy Nominated Producer, Parker Wallace of Parker’s Plate and RDTV.