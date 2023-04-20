The Fresh Market Partners with Feeding America for Tornado Relief Fundraiser

GREENSBORO, N.C. – As thousands of people continue to pick up the pieces in the South and Midwest, The Fresh Market announced today that it is partnering with Feeding America® to launch a fundraiser to support relief efforts in areas recently impacted by tornadoes. From April 19 until May 2, customers at The Fresh Market stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Illinois, Indiana, and Tennessee will have the opportunity to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar or make a donation at the register to support Feeding America’s disaster relief efforts in the wake of recent tornadoes that have impacted communities in parts of these states.

“We are deeply saddened by the destruction and loss of life caused by the recent tornadoes,” said Jason Potter, CEO of The Fresh Market. “As a company with a strong commitment to giving back to the communities we serve, we are proud to partner with Feeding America to provide critical food support to people affected by these devastating storms.”

All funds raised through the roundup will support the following Feeding America partner food banks. Each food bank is closest to disaster areas in that state:

Alabama – Montgomery Area Food Bank

Arkansas – Arkansas Foodbank

Illinois – Northern Illinois Food Bank

Indiana – Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana

Mississippi – Mississippi Food Network

Tennessee – Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

“We are grateful for The Fresh Market and their continued partnership during this critical time,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. “This generous campaign will help provide much-needed assistance to communities put at risk for food insecurity by these devastating tornadoes.”

