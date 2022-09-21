The Fresh Market Strengthens Leadership Through Key Promotions and New Roles

GREENSBORO, NC – The Fresh Market, Inc. is pleased to announce two key promotions for team members at its corporate office, which will help ensure the company’s continued growth and future success. Effective immediately, the following individuals are serving in their new roles:

Peter Mayes has been promoted to Group Vice President, Merchandising. Pete previously served as Meat and Seafood Director. In his new role, he will continue to oversee the Meat and Seafood, as well as taking on new functions and direct reports from Supply Chain, Visual Merchandising, and the company’s Pricing Team.

The company has promoted Wade Yenny to Vice President, Center Store, having previously served as Director of Grocery Merchandising. In this new role, Wade will oversee Grocery, Dairy, Frozen Foods as well as take on Space Planning and Bulk, Candy Coffee.

“These promotions are a recognition of the hard work and significant contributions team members have made to The Fresh Market,” said Dan Portnoy, Chief Merchandising Officer at The Fresh Market. “We look forward to their continued contributions in the years to come.”

Since 1982, The Fresh Market, Inc. has helped guests make everyday eating extraordinary with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood, to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, this specialty grocery retailer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 159 stores in 22 states across the U.S.