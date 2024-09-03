The Fresh Market Takes Action Against Hunger This September

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Fresh Market, Inc. is proud to announce its continued partnership with Feeding America® for a special fundraising event during September’s Hunger Action Month®. With 44 million people in the United States experiencing food insecurity, including 1 in 5 children, this initiative aims to make a significant impact in the movement to end hunger.

Throughout September, guests at The Fresh Market’s 160 stores will have the opportunity to round up their total at the register to the nearest dollar or make a donation of their choice. Every $1 dollar donated helps provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks. 90% of the funds raised at each store location will go directly to support the partner food bank in that community, based on zip code. Additionally, 10% will support the activities of the Feeding America national organization.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Feeding America once more this year on this vital initiative,” stated Jason Potter, CEO of The Fresh Market. “This partnership empowers us and our guests to positively impact our communities by rounding up their purchases. Together, we can work to ensure that everyone has access to food.”

Last year, The Fresh Market raised more than $85,000 through this initiative. This year, the specialty food retailer aims to exceed that amount and provide even more support to people experiencing food insecurity.

Hunger Action Month is an annual nationwide campaign each September led by Feeding America to raise awareness about hunger in America and inspire action. Each year, millions of Americans experience food insecurity, and this month serves as a reminder that we can be effective together.

“Hunger is a challenge we can overcome, together,” said Lauren Biedron, Feeding America’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “We deeply appreciate partners like The Fresh Market who not only generously support the Feeding America network, but also assist in amplifying public awareness during Hunger Action Month.”

In addition to the current roundup fundraiser, The Fresh Market is committed to giving back to the communities it serves by regularly donating unsold food to local Feeding America partner food banks. This ongoing effort helps alleviate the impact of food insecurity and supports Feeding America’s overall mission to end hunger in America.

Join The Fresh Market and Feeding America this September in taking action against hunger. Together, we can make a lasting difference.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the “Best Grocery Store in America” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards in 2023, 2022 and 2021, “America’s Best Customer Service 2021” by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 160 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.