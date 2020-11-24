The Giant Company Announces Giant Direct Cyber Days

CARLISLE, Pa. – The GIANT Company announced today it is launching GIANT Direct Cyber Days, offering its GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct online grocery customers special online savings on holiday favorites, pantry essentials, and indulgent specialty items.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 30 through Thursday, Dec. 3, customers can take advantage of more than 115 sale items from national brand partners. In addition, first time GIANT Direct customers can receive $30 off their first order of $60 and 90 days free pick up or delivery with the code GCYBER30 and MCYBER30 for MARTIN’S Direct.

“Online grocery shopping is here to stay, and we have been working with our supplier partners to offer families special Cyber Week deals to bring excitement right to their table,” said Rob Welsh, director digital and e-commerce marketing, The GIANT Company. “It’s our way of saying thank you to our customers for their trust in us as we help them bring the best into their home this holiday season.”

A complete listing of the GIANT Direct Cyber Days deals will be available at www.giantfoodstores.com and on the free GIANT or MARTIN’S app on Monday, Nov. 30. Savings range from buy two, get one free to buy one, get one free. All categories across the store are featured. Supplies are limited and no rain checks will be offered.

With GIANT Direct or MARTIN’S Direct, customers can have their grocery orders delivered directly to their home or available via easy curbside pickup for time-saving convenience.

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company​ believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table™, the omni-channel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. A Great Place to Work™ certified company with more than 35,000 talented team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and over 145 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.