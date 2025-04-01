The Giant Company Announces Leadership Appointment

CARLISLE, Pa. – The GIANT Company announced that Steve Allison has been named vice president of center store merchandising. Allison will report directly to Rebecca Lupfer, senior vice president and chief merchant, The GIANT Company. The appointment is effective immediately.

“With his years of merchandising experience, Steve brings a proven track record of building both strategic and mutually beneficial supplier relationships to best serve our customers’ needs,” said Rebecca Lupfer, senior vice president and chief merchant, The GIANT Company. “In his new role, Steve will leverage this expertise while continuing to drive the company’s omnichannel strategy and performance to deliver upon product value and freshness.”

In his new role, Allison will lead center store merchandising, including non-foods (health, pet, baby, and seasonal), frozen, dairy, and center store, beer/wine and DSD, beverage, snacks, and global flavors.

Allison joined The GIANT Company in 2018 and has held a variety of merchandising and commercial roles, including director of commercial planning, director of category management – meat & seafood, and most recently served as director of category management – DSD and beer & wine. Before his tenure with The GIANT Company, Allison held several category management positions within Ahold Delhaize USA. Previously, Allison worked for Kings Supermarkets in various operations roles including store manager.

He is a graduate of St. Joseph’s University.

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company is a modern grocer with more than 35,000 team members dedicated to serving millions of neighbors and making a difference in local communities across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa. The GIANT Company is known locally as GIANT, MARTIN’S, and GIANT Heirloom Market with 193 stores, online grocery services, pharmacies, and fuel stations to meet the ever-evolving needs of today’s customers. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.