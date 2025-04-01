The Giant Company Announces Leadership Appointment

The GIANT Company Retail & FoodService April 1, 2025

CARLISLE, Pa. – The GIANT Company announced that Steve Allison has been named vice president of center store merchandising. Allison will report directly to Rebecca Lupfer, senior vice president and chief merchant, The GIANT Company. The appointment is effective immediately.  

“With his years of merchandising experience, Steve brings a proven track record of building both strategic and mutually beneficial supplier relationships to best serve our customers’ needs,” said Rebecca Lupfer, senior vice president and chief merchant, The GIANT Company. “In his new role, Steve will leverage this expertise while continuing to drive the company’s omnichannel strategy and performance to deliver upon product value and freshness.” 

In his new role, Allison will lead center store merchandising, including non-foods (health, pet, baby, and seasonal), frozen, dairy, and center store, beer/wine and DSD, beverage, snacks, and global flavors.  

Allison joined The GIANT Company in 2018 and has held a variety of merchandising and commercial roles, including director of commercial planning, director of category management – meat & seafood, and most recently served as director of category management – DSD and beer & wine. Before his tenure with The GIANT Company, Allison held several category management positions within Ahold Delhaize USA. Previously, Allison worked for Kings Supermarkets in various operations roles including store manager. 

He is a graduate of St. Joseph’s University.  

About The GIANT Company 

The GIANT Company is a modern grocer with more than 35,000 team members dedicated to serving millions of neighbors and making a difference in local communities across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa. The GIANT Company is known locally as GIANT, MARTIN’S, and GIANT Heirloom Market with 193 stores, online grocery services, pharmacies, and fuel stations to meet the ever-evolving needs of today’s customers. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.                         

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Hormel Foods Announces Sales Executive Moves in Foodservice and Retail

Hormel Foods Corporation Meat & Poultry, Retail & FoodService February 4, 2025

Hormel Foods Corporation announced sales executive moves for its Retail and Foodservice business segments. Lynn Egner will move to the role of vice president of Foodservice following David Weber’s recent advancement to group vice president, Foodservice. Natosha Walsh will move from her current role as vice president of marketing – Retail, Convenient Meals and Proteins to assume Egner’s role as vice president of Retail sales – West.  

Produce

Wonderful Pistachios Announces Retailer Display Competition for U.S. and Canada 

Wonderful® Pistachios Produce, Retail & FoodService February 13, 2025

Wonderful Pistachios will get crackin’ for World Pistachio Day with its 2025 Retailer Display Competition, inviting retailers across the U.S. and Canada to showcase their creativity and merchandising skills. The competition aims to celebrate the art of in-store displays while highlighting Wonderful Pistachios’ wide array of products in an eye-catching, fun and innovative way.  