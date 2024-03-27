The Giant Company Announces Leadership Appointment

CARLISLE, Pa. – The GIANT Company announced that Joanna Crishock has been named vice president of center store omnichannel merchandising. Crishock will report directly to John Ruane, president of The GIANT Company. The appointment is effective immediately.

“With vast experience in consumer insights, strategy and most recently, commercial planning, price strategy, and marketing, Joanna brings tremendous knowledge and strength to her new role,” said John Ruane, president, The GIANT Company. “She is passionate about building strategic and winning relationships with our suppliers and I’m excited to see how she will leverage her expertise to advance our omnichannel strategy, drive performance, and exceed customer expectations.”

In her new role, Crishock will lead center store omnichannel merchandising, including non-foods (health, pet, baby, and seasonal), frozen, dairy, and center store, beer/wine and DSD, beverage, snacks, and global flavors.

Crishock joined The GIANT Company in 2019 as director of strategy and innovation. Since then, she has held leadership positions in consumer and marketing insights, strategy, chief of staff, e-commerce, and most recently, serving as vice president of marketing and commercial planning. Before her tenure with The GIANT Company, Crishock held roles at Ahold USA Retail Support, Retail Business Services, and held several research and consumer insight roles.

Crishock earned both her bachelor’s degree in marketing and MBA from Pennsylvania State University. ​She currently is executive advisor for the company’s young professionals business resource group, THRIVE, and is also a member of the company’s women business resource group, LINC. In addition, she serves on the board of directors for VOCE and the Consumer and Decision Sciences Advisory Board at Harrisburg University. ​

