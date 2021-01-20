The Giant Company Launches CHOICE Pass

CARLISLE, Pa. – As part of its long-term strategic omnichannel plans, The GIANT Company announced today that it is offering CHOICE Pass™ to its online GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct customers. Now available, CHOICE Pass represents the company’s next step in enhancing its holistic online experience while keeping its focus on helping families save time so they can find more time to gather around the table.

CHOICE Pass provides unlimited free delivery and pickup for the price of $98/year, realizing a new savings of $21/year for subscribers. The previous yearly subscription price, offered through the former PodPass, was $119/year. Proving its cost effectiveness, CHOICE Pass will pay for itself with just two deliveries per month or one pick-up per week. With CHOICE Pass, it means customers can order as often as they like and never pay a delivery or pickup fee.

“The demand for online grocery services has sky-rocketed over the past year, far surpassing the growth that was originally predicted. The same holds true for GIANT Direct, where we’ve seen online customers grow each month,” said Matt Simon, chief marketing officer, The GIANT Company. “Today’s families are strapped for time and CHOICE Pass simplifies shopping with an easy solution that helps save them time and money, without compromising on quality, giving them more time to come together at their table and connect over a meal.”

With a nod toward its popular GIANT Choice Rewards program, CHOICE Pass will replace the current model of PodPass. To underscore this customer-facing change, CHOICE Pass also comes with a new contemporary logo that takes its origins from GIANT Choice Rewards while expressing to families that the company is here to make life a little simpler so that they get back to what matters most.

CHOICE Pass will continue to offer a monthly option of $12.95 for unlimited free pickup and delivery offered. For individual orders, the pick-up fee is $2.95 with a minimum order of $30 required; the delivery fee for an individual order is $7.95 with a minimum order of $60.

“Currently, one-third of our customers engage with us digitally. As that number grows, given the renewed interest in subscription services, especially grocery delivery, CHOICE Pass also positions us for future growth in the expanding digital landscape,” added Simon. “And as we look forward, we’ll continue to explore ways to strengthen our e-commerce platform to not only meet the increasing demand but to also offer a seamlessly integrated online experience to our online customers.”

The GIANT Company introduced the GIANT Direct brand in February 2019 when it debuted its first e-commerce hub in the city of Lancaster. Pa. In July 2019, the company quickly reached the milestone of opening its 100th pick-up location in Carlisle, Pa. Along the way, the company also launched a new website to deliver a unified, online experience bringing everything together for customers – all offerings, products, and GIANT Choice Rewards – with a bolder interface and better personalization.

Customers across 90% of the company’s footprint have access to online grocery ordering and delivery services.

###

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company​ believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table™, the omni-channel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. A Great Place to Work™ certified company with more than 35,000 talented team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and over 145 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANTor MARTIN’S websites.