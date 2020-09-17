The Giant Company Now Hiring Additional 4,000 Team Members For Permanent And Temporary Holiday Positions

CARLISLE, Pa. – The GIANT Company announced today it is now hiring an additional 4,000 part- and full-time team members to meet the continuing demand for groceries both now and into the busy holiday season.

The company hiring spree includes jobs for its new store at 6301 Grayson Road in Harrisburg slated to open Oct. 23. Part- and full-time positions at the new location and at other stores across the chain include cashiers, stocking, deli and other fresh departments. The GIANT Company’s distribution center in Carlisle, Pa., as well as the GIANT Direct facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster, are also hiring for positions that include order selectors and delivery drivers.

“We’re excited to see the team coming together for our new store in Harrisburg, and we’re looking for even more caring and enthusiastic team members,” said Matthew Lutcavage, vice president of human resources, The GIANT Company. “With the increased demand for both in-store and online grocery shopping continuing, we are looking to hire in all areas of the business throughout the holiday season and beyond, helping us deliver on our purpose of connecting families for a better future, while having fun along the way.”

For almost 100 years, The GIANT Company culture has been rooted in making a difference in the community where team members are celebrated for who they are. Meaningful opportunities for advancement can be found throughout the company. Whether in a store, perishable distribution center or ecommerce facility, team members will have an opportunity to share ideas, learn new skills and really make a difference for customers, the community and the company.

“The GIANT Company culture is one of inclusion and belonging, where everyone is respected, valued, and heard,” continued Lutcavage. With immediate openings across the organization, new team members will be immersed in a robust training program, rooted in the company’s newly launched brand platform, For Today’s Table.

The GIANT Company is committed to investing in its 35,000 talented team members by offering best-in-class benefits and policies that enhance health and well-being, support flexibility and career advancement and encourage work-life balance.

Late last year, the company announced the launch of new parental leave benefits that will provide qualifying full- and part-time team members with four weeks of fully paid leave during the first 12 months following the birth, adoption or legal placement of a child. This is in addition to the six weeks paid short-term disability for birthing mothers. The paid parental leave complements the competitive wages and benefits available to eligible team members, including paid time off, education reimbursement, healthcare and disability coverage.

Since the beginning of the year, The GIANT Company has hired approximately 7,000 temporary and part-time team members across its family of brands which includes GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Direct, MARTIN’S Direct and GIANT Heirloom Market.

Those interested can apply at the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites or speak with any store manager.

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company​ believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table, the omni-channel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. With more than 35,000 talented team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and over 130 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.