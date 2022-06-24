The GIANT Company Opens New Philadelphia Store

The GIANT Company opened its brand new Philadelphia store this morning.

The GIANT Company’s new 50,000 square foot store located at 510 N. Broad St., Philadelphia operates from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week and employs approximately 150 full- and part-time team members.

Customers will find variety within GIANT’S signature fresh departments such as farm fresh garden produce, fresh meat and seafood, and bakery. Other convenient offerings include Starbucks, sushi made in-store, a hot foods section with smoked meats, and a Beer & Wine Eatery with slushie options. Customers will also be able to take advantage of an underground parking garage while shopping at the store.

The North Broad store will also offer GIANT Direct. Designed to serve customers when and how they want to shop, GIANT Direct gives busy families the opportunity to order their groceries online for easy pick-up or delivery at giantdirect.com

As part of The GIANT Company’s commitment to making a difference in the local communities it serves, the North Broad store celebrated its opening by making donations to Engine 13, Independence Library, Library of Accessible Media for Pennsylvanians, Parkway Central Library, Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission, and Philadelphia Police 9th District.

