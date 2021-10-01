The Giant Company Partners With Instacart to Launch “Instant Delivery” From All Stores

CARLISLE, Pa. and SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. – As part of its omnichannel growth, The GIANT Company together with Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, announced today the launch of GIANT Instant Delivery and MARTIN’S Instant Delivery, providing customers with convenience delivery chainwide. With convenience as one of the most popular categories on Instacart, GIANT Instant Delivery provides customers with fresh groceries, convenience items, and household essentials from early morning to late at night in as fast as 30 minutes.

“While no two families’ grocery experiences are alike, the one thing so many of our families have in common is that their lives are busier than ever. Sometimes, they just can’t make it to the grocery store – even for a quick trip – and that’s where GIANT Instant Delivery comes in,” said Matt Simon, vice president, brand experience, The GIANT Company. “Together with Instacart, we’re simplifying the shopping experience. Whether it’s realizing the chocolate chips are missing the night before the school bake sale or unexpected dinner guests at the doorstep, through GIANT Instant Delivery, we are continuing to find new ways to be there for our customers when they need us the most.”

GIANT Instant Delivery and MARTIN’S Instant Delivery join Instacart’s Convenience Hub, a new product feature that streamlines the convenience shopping experience for customers. Convenience delivery allows customers to access the essentials they need in as fast as 30 minutes – when they need just a few items quickly – supplementing the weekly grocery shop.

Approximately 20,000 items are available via GIANT Instant Delivery with a focus on convenience items, such as prepared foods, snacks, and beverages, and other last minute home items such as paper goods, cleaners, and baby products. Customers can place orders at instacart.com/giant-instant-delivery and instacart.com/martins-instant-delivery. GIANT Instant Delivery is available as early as 6 a.m. and as late as 12 a.m., seven days a week, requires a $10 order minimum and has a $2.99 delivery fee. For Instacart Express members, Priority Delivery is free. In addition to the Instacart marketplace mobile app and website, customers will also be able to access convenience delivery via GIANT Instant Delivery and MARTIN’S Instant Delivery’s web and mobile platforms in the coming months, both of which are powered by Instacart’s Enterprise services.

“We’re excited to deepen our partnership with The GIANT Company and provide a new way for customers to access convenience delivery across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. From produce to household staples, we recognize that customers may need essentials at the last minute – and we’re proud to unlock 30-minute delivery while reimagining the modern convenience store,” said David Healy, Retail Partnerships at Instacart. “It’s clear that customers are looking for both speed and quality, and they know that they can rely on GIANT to provide both. We look forward to growing our Convenience Hub offering in partnership with GIANT.”

Understanding the increasing role of online grocery, The GIANT Company first partnered with Instacart in 2017. As customers’ shopping habits continued to change, The GIANT Company launched the GIANT Direct brand in 2019 and today has more than 150 pickup locations. Customers across 90% of the company’s footprint have access to online grocery ordering and delivery services. And later this year, The GIANT Company’s new GIANT Direct e-commerce fulfillment center in Philadelphia will open to provide more capacity, faster order fulfillment and room to grow home grocery delivery.

“Looking ahead, we’ll continue to invest in and strengthen both our in-store and online experience so that no matter when, where or how our customers want to shop, we’re offering the right combination of omnichannel solutions to help them save time and get back to what matters most – being able to connect with family,” added Simon.

For more information about GIANT Instant Delivery powered by Instacart, please visit https://www.instacart.com/giant-instant-delivery.

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company​ believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table®, the omni-channel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. A Great Place to Work™ certified company with more than 35,000 talented team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and over 150 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

About Instacart

Instacart is the leading online grocery platform in North America. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 600 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from nearly 55,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart’s platform is available to over 85% of U.S. households and 80% of Canadian households. The company’s cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world’s biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership that includes reduced service fees and unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/.