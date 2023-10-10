The Giant Company Recognized By EPA’s Greenchill Program for Reducing Refrigerant Emissions

CARLISLE, Pa. – The GIANT Company, as part of its healing the planet commitment, has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s GreenChill Program for reaching superior goal achievement in its refrigerant emissions reduction goal in 2022. This is the second year in a row The GIANT Company has been acknowledged.

“As we work towards achieving more sustainable friendly stores, we continue to invest in our stores and find opportunities to reduce our carbon footprint,” said Joe LaCagnina, director, store format and brand integrity, The GIANT Company. “Being recognized once again by the EPA reinforces The GIANT Company’s commitment as a responsible retailer and green innovator and illustrates that we are doing our part to help heal the planet.”

Since joining EPA’s GreenChill Program in 2021, The GIANT Company has implemented best practices from across the industry, including preventative maintenance programs and adding new refrigerant leak detection equipment. The GIANT Company also continues to exchange older gas cooking equipment for electric equipment, and replace refrigerants, cases and refrigeration systems with cleaner, more efficient products across its more than 190 stores.

“Reducing refrigerant emissions takes dedication and commitment to improving practices that benefit both the ozone layer and the climate,” said Cindy Newberg, director, EPA’s Stratospheric Protection Division. “That commitment is paying off. The GIANT Company should be proud of their efforts that have led to their continued success.”

EPA’s GreenChill is a voluntary partnership with food retailers, system manufacturers, and chemical producers to reduce refrigerant emissions and decrease their impact on the ozone layer and climate change. GreenChill provides food retailers and other industry stakeholders with information and assistance to: transition to environmentally friendlier refrigerants, reduce the amount of refrigerant they use, eliminate refrigerant leaks, implement environmental best practices, and adopt green refrigeration technologies. There are more than 13,500 GreenChill Partner stores throughout the country. For more information on EPA’s GreenChill Program, visit epa.gov/greenchill.

To learn more about how The GIANT Company is committed to healing the planet, visit https://giantfoodstores.com/pages/our-purpose.

