The GIANT Company Recognizes Team Members During Annual Business Meeting

CARLISLE, Pa. – The GIANT Company celebrated the achievements of its team members at its annual business meeting held last week. Fifteen awards were presented recognizing the recipients’ commitment to the company and their efforts to connect families for a better future.

“The dedication of our team members to serve our customers and our communities never wavers, as they continue to demonstrate every day how nimble, agile, and resourceful they can be,” said John Ruane, interim president, The GIANT Company. “We celebrate and honor these outstanding leaders who are always eager to take care of each other, their customers, and their communities.”

The 2022 award recipients include:

Store of the Year, awarded to the store in each of the company’s operating divisions that best demonstrates operational excellence and lives the company’s values, bringing them to life by actively engaging its customers and team members. In the Mid-Atlantic division, the GIANT at 106 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, Pa. led by Hasija Hodzic and her store team and in the Greater Philadelphia division, the GIANT at 4377 W. Swamp Road in Doylestown. Pa. led by Alan Carcifi and his store team were both recognized as the top stores of the year.

Category of the Year, awarded to a category team in both the fresh and center store divisions that continuously find ways to enhance the customers’ shopping experience, actively seeks ways to simplify processes, effectively generates incremental sales and profits, and exemplifies the “one team” attitude. In fresh, the poultry package team led by Jim Brinser, category manager, was recognized, and the breakfast, baking, and spice team, led by Jennifer Rush, category manager, was honored in center store.

Retail Team Member of the Year, awarded to a team member who consistently provides outstanding customer service, is always willing to support fellow team members and lives by the company’s values, was presented to Rachel Sell, store employee associate and floral lead, GIANT at 180 Upland Square Drive, Stowe, Pa.

Distribution Center Team Member of the Year, awarded to a team member who consistently provides leadership and support across all areas in distribution, acting with a sense of urgency, and continuously finding new ways to elevate the brand and support the stores, was presented to Seybou Harouna Issifi, trainer, Perishable Distribution Center in Carlisle, Pa.

E-commerce Team Member of the Year recognizes a team member who consistently and enthusiastically provides leadership and support to keep up the momentum behind the company’s e-commerce operations, was presented to Ana Rodriguez, quality control/rotation clerk at the Lancaster, Pa.-based GIANT Direct fulfillment center.

Transportation Team Member of the Year recognizes a team member who consistently supports the business with their dedication and safe operating practices. It was awarded to Steven Kitner, driver, a 14-year veteran of The GIANT Company.

Support Center Team Member of the Year was awarded to Bailey Lehman, analyst, e-commerce. This award recognizes one team member who consistently and emphatically provides leadership and support across all functions of the brand, acting with a sense of urgency and continuously finding new ways to elevate the brand and the support office located in Carlisle, Pa.

Simplify Shopping, awarded to a team member who has created or had exceptionally executed a simplified shopping experience for customers, was presented to Joseph Lacagnina, director, format and integrity at The GIANT Company support office in Carlisle, Pa.

Inspiring Fresh Ideas,awarded to a team member who has demonstrated courage to innovate and create value for customers, was presented to Peter Conklin, manager, design at support office located in Carlisle, Pa.

Creating Healthier Communities, awarded to a team member who has demonstrated connecting and innovative value with communities to help them be healthier and more sustainable, was presented to Holly Doan, RD, LDN, manager of wellbeing activation at the support office located in Carlisle, Pa.

Grow Through New Opportunities was awarded to Robert Weber, store manager, GIANT at 5005 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg, Pa. This award is presented to a team member who has demonstrated a team member attitude by fostering and mentoring team members to grow in the organization.

Make a Difference, awarded to a team member who has volunteered and connected with a nonprofit organization to make communities stronger, was presented to Eric Johnson, store manager, GIANT at 4930 Edgmont Ave., Brookhaven, Pa.

Be You, awarded to a team member that demonstrates the value of care and creates an inclusive environment where they value all voices heard and a sense of belonging for all, was presented to A.J. Rollins, divisional human resource manager in Philadelphia, Pa.

The President’s Award, The GIANT Company’s highest honor, which is voted on by all of the company’s living past presidents, will be presented during a special 100th anniversary celebration later this year.

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company​ believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table®, the omnichannel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and New Jersey. With more than 36,000 talented team members supporting 193 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and over 185 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.