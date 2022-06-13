The Giant Company to Open Two Philadelphia Area Stores This Summer

CARLISLE, Pa. – As part of its continued growth within greater Philadelphia, The GIANT Company announced opening dates for two new stores opening this summer. The City of Philadelphia’s newest GIANT at 501 N. Broad St. opens on Friday, June 24 at 8 a.m. A new Richboro GIANT at 1025 Second St. Pike opens Friday, July 1 at 8 a.m.

“As a company, we are committed to helping connect families over a meal by offering convenient, time-saving and fresh meal solutions, whether in-store or online,” said Manuel Haro, divisional vice president of greater Philadelphia, The GIANT Company. “Our new North Broad and Richboro stores reinforce that commitment to our customers while also continuing our growth strategy within the City of Philadelphia and the surrounding communities.”

N. Broad St. GIANT

At 50,700 square feet, the new N. Broad St. GIANT at the corner of Spring Garden Street will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. The store employs approximately 150 full-and part-time team members.

Customers will find variety within GIANT’S signature fresh departments such as farm fresh garden produce, fresh meat and seafood, and bakery. Other convenient offerings include Starbucks, sushi made in-store, a hot foods section with smoked meats, and a Beer & Wine Eatery with slushie options. Customers will also be able to take advantage of an underground parking garage while shopping at the store.

Richboro GIANT

At 49,800 square feet, the new Richboro store will operate from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week and employ 170 full-and part-time team members.

Richboro customers will find GIANT’S signature fresh departments including farm fresh garden produce, fresh meat and seafood, and bakery, along with the addition of a new Beer & Wine eatery offering slushie options, specialty cheese section and an artisan bread case with self-serve loaf slicing. For today’s busy families, the Richboro store features a hot foods bar with smoked meats and sushi made in-store.

Both stores will offer GIANT Direct. Designed to serve customers when and how they want to shop, GIANT Direct gives busy families the opportunity to order their groceries online for easy pick-up or delivery at www.giantdirect.com.



These two new stores add to The GIANT Company’s significant growth in the greater Philadelphia area over the past year. In 2021, The GIANT Company opened four new stores in the city including its urban flagship store GIANT at Riverwalk, as well as GIANT stores on Cottman Ave. and S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., and a GIANT Heirloom Market in the Fashion District. The company also opened a brand-new store in Doylestown and to meet the growing demand for online grocery shopping across the city and in southern New Jersey, the company also opened a state-of-the-art GIANT Direct E-Commerce Fulfillment Center on Island Ave. in Philadelphia.

