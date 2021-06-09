The Giant Company To Rollout Flashfood App Chainwide

Carlisle, Pa. – The GIANT Company announced it is rolling out the Flashfood app to all GIANT and MARTIN’S stores following a successful pilot. The Flashfood app allows shoppers to purchase fresh food, including produce, meat, deli, and bakery products, nearing its best before date at significantly reduced prices.

First introduced in May 2020 at four GIANT stores in Lancaster, Pa., Flashfood is currently available at more than 30 stores. The rollout will place Flashfood at 170 participating GIANT and MARTIN’S stores by fall. The chainwide rollout of Flashfood begins with stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia, Pa. counties, with additional stores joining each month.

“Our ongoing partnership with Flashfood is two-fold, providing our customers with access to fresh foods, while also helping to divert more than 250,000 pounds of additional food waste away from landfills,” said Glennis Harris, senior vice president of customer experience, The GIANT Company. “We’ve received great feedback over the past year from our customers, many of whom have told us they can eat more fresh food because of the program. We can’t wait to offer this program at all of our stores and to all of our customers this summer.”

By downloading the Flashfood app (free on iOS and Android), shoppers can browse deals on fresh items like meat, produce boxes, bakery items and snacks that are nearing their best before dates. Purchases are then made directly through the app and shoppers pick up their order the same day from the Flashfood zone located inside the participating GIANT or MARTIN’S store.

“Food waste is a massive contributor to climate change and we’re eager to tackle this complex issue in partnership with The GIANT Company, a clear leader on sustainability,” said Josh Domingues, Flashfood founder & CEO. “Flashfood is a triple-win for our partners, the planet and, most importantly, people. By introducing Flashfood chainwide, The GIANT Company is making it possible for more than a hundred thousand families to access more fresh food this year.”

In addition to the Flashfood app, The GIANT Company also has recycling and donation programs in place. Last year alone, through its Meat the Needs program and in partnership with Feeding America®, more than five million pounds of safe, consumable fresh food that would have otherwise gone unsold was frozen and donated to regional food bank partners.

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company​ believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table®, the omni-channel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. A Great Place to Work™ certified company with more than 35,000 talented team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and over 150 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, https://giantfoodstores.com/MARTIN’S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

About Flashfood

Flashfood is an app-based marketplace that strives to eliminate retail food waste by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best-by date. The mobile app operates in over 1,000 grocery locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Shoppers can buy items from grocery retailers through the Flashfood app and pick them up in-store at great prices while collectively reducing food waste. To date, Flashfood has diverted over 22 million pounds of food, saved shoppers over $70 million and more affordably fed hundreds of thousands of families. Flashfood is currently working with The GIANT Company, Meijer, Tops Friendly Markets, SpartanNash, Giant Eagle and Stop & Shop. Flashfood is a free app available on iOS and Android. For more information, please visit www.flashfood.com.