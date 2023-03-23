The Giant Company’s Dietitians Offer Fresh Ideas and Meal Inspiration With Free Virtual Classes This April

CARLISLE, Pa. – April is the start of spring and The GIANT Company team of dietitians is ready with fun and informative ideas to inspire all month long with free virtual classes for families and chefs of all ages.

“With busy schedules and stretched food budgets, we are all looking for solutions for time-saving and affordable meals,” said Holly Doan, RD, LDN, dietitian with The GIANT Company. “Our dietitians are dedicated to making real-life well-being easier for families, offering fresh ideas and inspiration all month long that anyone can easily tackle in their own kitchen.”

Here’s a peek of The GIANT Company’s dietitian classes to check out this April:

Produce Spotlight – Join the dietitians every Monday at 12 p.m. for inspiration on how to turn spring produce into easy and delicious dishes your family will love, including how to turn those unfamiliar vegetables into a new favorite.

Wellbeing Workshops – On Mondays at 7 p.m., the dietitians dive into ways to improve one’s overall wellbeing whether it’s improving your emotional, physical, or financial well-being.

Star Studded Salads – Tired of the same old, boring salad. Join the dietitians Tuesday at 12 p.m. to discover new ways to make your salad the star of the meal. Quick, easy, and affordable recipes featuring different proteins and ingredients will be showcased each week.

Family Meals at 5 – The GIANT Company dietitians are here to help you build easy, quick, and balanced meals in under 30 minutes every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Whether it is inspiration for using that leftover Easter ham, or discovering a new family favorite recipe, follow along as the team shows how to put balanced meals on the table.

Table Talk – Join The GIANT Company dietitians on Wednesdays at 12 p.m. for interactive discussions on healing our planet. Earth Day is April 22, and the dietitians are engaging with vendors and community partners throughout the month about ways we can all reduce food waste and heal our planet.

Better for you Baking – Learn how you can make small substitutions and swaps to your favorite dessert every Thursday at 12 p.m. Each week, the dietitians will highlight new recipes and ideas that satisfy that sweet tooth, with less of the guilt!

Visit The GIANT Company dietitian websites at giantfoodstores.com/wellness or martinsfoods.com/wellness for recipe inspiration and resources. There is also a link to pre-register for all virtual classes, including a complete listing of classes and ingredients needed for each class. In addition, customers can earn 50 CHOICE Rewards points when they register, provide their card number, state, and attend the entire class.

