The Great American Takeout Returns for Anniversary Event to Support Struggling Restaurants

LOS ANGELES — On March 24, 2021, The Great American Takeout returns as a one-day event to drive takeout sales and support restaurants devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 110,000 restaurants and bars have closed nationwide, with nearly 2.5 million jobs lost*, and the restaurant industry continues to face an uncertain future.

So, one year (and 16 events) later, The Great American Takeout is still here, and so are millions of restaurants, owners, operators and employees who have defied seemingly insurmountable odds to keep their doors open and their kitchens cooking.

On Wednesday, March 24th, The Great American Takeout celebrates its one-year anniversary in partnership with PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Nestlé Professional, Rich Products, Tyson Foods, Constellation Brands, Smithfield Culinary, Keurig Dr Pepper, International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) and Georgia-Pacific Pro. The Great American Takeout: One Year, Still Here will support restaurants and restaurant workers nationwide.

As a bonus, for every takeout order shared on social media on March 24, The Great American Takeout’s sponsors will donate $10 to the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) and CORE™: Children of Restaurant Employees (up to $555,000 combined).

Here’s how to participate:

1) On March 24, order a takeout or delivery meal.

2) Take a picture of your meal and post it on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #TheGreatAmericanTakeout.

“The past year has been devastating for our industry and the millions of people it employs,” said Rob Gifford, President, NRAEF. “We’re grateful to The Great American Takeout and its sponsors for their generous support as we continue to help our restaurants and restaurant workers rebuild and get back on their feet.”

“One year into the pandemic, food and beverage service employees still need our help,” said Sheila Bennett, Executive Director of CORE. “We encourage Americans to participate in The Great American Takeout to support food and beverage service industry employees with children.”

The Great American Takeout: One Year, Still Here is the latest in a series of virtual events to support restaurants through the COVID-19 crisis. The Great American Takeout, a program developed and produced by Los Angeles advertising agency High Wide & Handsome, has generated widespread buzz, reaching more than 117 million people nationwide, and raising nearly $1 million for charitable organizations.

*Source – National Restaurant Association – 2021

For more information about The Great American Takeout, visitwww.thegreatamericantakeout.com.

For more information on NRAEF, please visit www.chooserestaurants.org and follow along on social media at @NRAEF.

For more information on CORE, please visit https://coregives.org/ and follow along on social media at @COREGives.